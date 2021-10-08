Girls on horseback are in fashion

Each year, the Met Gala offers its guests the opportunity to indulge in fashion eccentricities. While many stars have turned more than a few heads with their weird and wacky ensembles, few have drawn more attention than head-to-toe Kim Petras. the hill road. On the German singer’s chest was a realistic and almost life-size horse’s head.

“I was inspired to do the horse head because I had created looks for fall ’21 that really imitated being an animal, so Kim’s look was a derivative of the Animorphs collection,” says the designer. Hillary Taymour, who looked at a shape that challenged the “natural (human) curvature of her body.” Beyond the overt ponytail, the look also featured more subtle references to the animal, especially its super long ponytail. “Kim’s braid mimics a braid that’s made for a competition horse to really convey that every part of the look was to make her a horse in the front and back.” Taymour, who attended the Met Gala alongside Petras, wore a horse-like ensemble minus the braid and exaggerated volume of the garment. “I was not the show horse but the work horse”, a distinction that certainly gives a break from fashion as a whole.

Photo: Getty The designer grew up riding horses herself, citing the sport’s integral connection with nature as the responsibility of her love of animals and the environment. This personal connection is evident in her Spring / Summer 22 collection, which featured belts that she would have liked to wear in competition. “Once a girl on horseback, always a girl on horseback”, reiterates Cunning Founder Danielle Levine, “If you’ve ever really ridden or loved a horse, you will always find inspiration in equestrian sports whether you continue to ride or not.” While Taymour favors a weirder take on the concept, akin to the fashion revival of the tacky tourist look a few seasons ago, Levine’s Kaval offers an assortment of equestrian clothing ranging from panties to show coats, all designed to be worn on the go. both on and off the horse. The uniform, which has changed a lot over the years, is made up of classic pieces that many of us have in our own wardrobes (or at least something of a similar variety). “If you are a show jumping competitor, you wear tan or white pants and usually a white shirt and dark blazer,” says Levine. “If you dressage you wear a frock coat. If you step into the western you look like a Marlboro chic woman (minus the cigarettes).” In addition, the clothing is functional with quick-drying fabrics and sunscreen materials. Equestrian tops and jackets are also currently in use on the golf course and tennis court.

Photo: Getty While Levine notes that more and more equestrian brands are designing clothing that can be worn outside the barn in an elevated approach to sport, the reverse is also true. Although the DNA of the Milanese brand Gucci lies in the activities related to horses, the exhibition A: horsebit loafers by designer Alessandro Michele fall ’21 collection (who “hacked” Balenciaga) displayed overt and somewhat fetishistic equine references. Riffing on the equestrian uniform, there were riding boots, jodhpur pants, helmets and even a riding crop (in essence, a whip). Levine even notes that his recent advertising campaigns are an exhibit of “#horselove.” Similar equestrian references often appear in luxury homes from Ralph Lauren to Chlo to Herms. Levine then directs us to rich fashion moments throughout history. “For me it’s Jackie Kennedy on horseback with her kids, Audrey Hepburn and her horse, or one of those super chic English women like Karl Lagerfeld’s muse, Amanda Harlech, in his country house,” says she does. “It’s the tweed blazer, the old school jodhpur pants that puff up at the thigh or the super thick sweater.” Although not many people dress this way today, the visual inspiration is undoubtedly still intriguing. Delfina Blaquier Figueras also identifies as a horse girl. “I was brought up in a family of polo players and horseback riding, and then I married a polo player.” She not only breeds horses, but lives for them, noting that her stables are a way to “pay homage to the nobility of our favorite partner in life: the horse”.