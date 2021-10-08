Human rights violations on the rise in fashion manufacturing centers





Workers hand-remove impurities such as leaves from cotton fibers in the city of Turpan, China, in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Getty Images.

For many workers in the global fashion supply chain, the past 18 months have been a time of crisis. But the worsening of labor rights violations did not start with the pandemic, found a new report released Thursday by risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, but had already occurred in the past four years. The report, Global drop in labor rights strikes at the heart of global supply chains, compares the scores of companies in the third quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2021 of the Human Rights Index of major supply and manufacturing centers. He found that violations, including forced labor, modern slavery and child labor, increased between the two periods, especially in 11 key manufacturing countries. The state of labor rights in these markets indicates a steady downward trend that has been going on for years and predates Covid-19, said Sofia Nazalya, human rights analyst at Verisk Maplecroft and author of the report. There is a tendency to think in many cases, and rightly so, that the pandemic has exacerbated many labor rights issues, which it certainly is, Nazalya told BoF. But I think the main conclusion we’ve drawn from … our data over the past five years is that … the decline in labor rights has actually taken place in a way. [before] the start of the pandemic. Vietnam and Cambodia, increasingly important hubs for clothing and footwear production, have fallen in the global modern slavery rankings since 2017. More granular data shows key subnational regions, including the cotton-growing region of Xinjiang, China and Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital and garment-making hub are at risk of modern slavery even higher than their respective national averages. But modern slavery is only one factor posing risks to existing supply chains, Nazalya said. Worker health and safety, for example, has declined sharply over the past five years, with Bangladesh and India both considered to be at extreme risk of violations in this area. Covid-19 has compounded the problem, according to the report, with garment workers in some cases having to continue working amid outbreaks without being prioritized for vaccination. Even in once promising emerging markets, such as Myanmar and Ethiopia, the situation has worsened. Due to unrest, political destabilization and violence in countries, the report gave both the worst possible rating to security forces and human rights violations. Yet there have been victories for workers and industry activists. After fears that it might come to an end, the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh, a landmark legally binding agreement to improve safety standards at factories of Bangladesh suppliers, was reinstated in August as as International Agreement with the possibility of extension to other garments. producing countries. In California, new legislation was enacted last month that will guarantee a statutory minimum wage (instead of piecework, a common practice) for the more than 40,000 people working in Los Angeles’ garment industry. , and will extend liability to the brands themselves for labor rights violations at their outsourced suppliers. However, as Nazalya notes, progress does not necessarily reach the informal and under-regulated sectors of industry. The complexity of the supply chain and the number of informal workers within [that] supply chain, it is difficult to ensure that at all levels, [workers] health and safety at work are guaranteed. Learn more: How likely is it to find slavery in fashion supply chains? Very. The risk of finding forced labor, trafficking and other forms of modern slavery in major fashion manufacturing centers has reached extreme levels.

