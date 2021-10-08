Recap: Mexico 1, Canada 1





The result keeps the two teams undefeated in their first four games in the Octagonal, a particularly impressive scenario for Canada, who have already negotiated their two toughest games on paper, in the United States and now in Mexico.

Canada, who came into the evening without ever winning on Mexican soil, started the game valiantly, but it would be Mexico who would enter first in the 21st minute.

A perfectly synchronized ball over Hirving “Chucky” Lozano found the run of back Jorge Snchez, and Club Amrica defender touched down before hitting a left-footed shot in the legs of Maxime Crpeau to bring the score to 1-0 early for the home side.

But just before half-time, the Reds managed to equalize thanks to Jonathan Osorio. Head held high in midfield, Alphonso Davies spotted Osorio streaking through the center with a laser pass, and the Toronto FC midfielder hit a throw-in before calmly sneaking past Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa for equalize the match.

It was Canada’s first goal at the Estadio Azteca since 1980. By Thursday night, Mexico had dominated Canada 20-0 in their five previous meetings at Azteca.

Neither team giving up too much to start the second half, Mexico came close to breaking through in the 64th minute in an unconventional way. Coming back to defend a cross, Alistair Johnstons’ defensive header looped over his own goalie and the Canadian crossbar before being brought to safety by Steven Vitria much to the relief of those in red.

Neither team has been able to find a late winner, as both teams will look to return to the winning column on Sunday and continue their efforts to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

