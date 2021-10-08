Daniel Craig, Sean Connery – WWD

Grace Jones: 5

Killer bodysuits, leggings and martial arts moves? Yes please. Grace Jones embodied ’80s glamor with an unprecedented touch and personality – and remains iconic to this day.

Ursula Andress: 4

This look is now a dime at the beach, but for the ’60s it catapulted her to instant fame and secured her a place in fashion history. A white men’s shirt over a bikini stands the test of time.

Roger Moore: 4.5

Known as the most comedic Bond, Moore used fashion as a way to enhance his character. He introduced Bond to ’80s glam après-ski with white ski jackets with shoulder pads worn over fitted black and brown turtlenecks. Pure fashion gold.

Daniel Craig: 4

Despite being known for his athletic physique, Craig brought a very glam and rugged appeal to the Special Agent. A fan of tight-fitting figures, whether in suits or sportswear, he has always been very powerful.

Halle Berry: 5

Who doesn’t love an orange bikini with a white belt for a weapon? Based on European runs this season, this look is a lot like the present, but Berry’s star power makes it timeless.

Honor Blackman: 4

As Pussy Galore, Blackman epitomized empowerment through the use of menswear-inspired costumes which she contrasted with the now famous gold leather fitted waistcoat.

Pierce Brosnan: 3

Brosnan has always opted for traditional and classic costume silhouettes, with a soft spot for three-piece suits to reinforce the character’s British character. Adding a three-piece to the Bond tuxedo uniform gave it a new touch of glamor.

Sean Connery: 5

The jury is still out on whether Sean Connery was the best 007, but his cropped shorts and 70s camping shirts are definitely Bond’s perfect outfits. Shaken, never stirred.