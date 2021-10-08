How to dress like James Bond in “No Time to Die”





The long (long, extraordinarily long!) Wait is over. After many delays and hardships, Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond hits theaters this weekend. No time to die is already being hailed by critics as worth the wait, so at least we know we didn’t tweak our thumbs for nothing. The movie is sure to deliver all the storylines and action fans love to see from 007. It’s great, but that’s not why I’m paying attention. On the contrary, because after drinking Men’s Kool-Aid for too long your brain starts to warp and reconfigure itself, I’m looking at all the clothes and accessories Craig wears to represent Her Majesty’s favorite blunt instrument. . Style and Bond have been linked for a long time now, but it has never been easier to trace and identify the items he wears on screen. Chalk up to the power of Internet sleuths (and, uh, marketing links). And in No time to die, there’s tons of stuff you’ll want to wear in your real life, whether it’s hunting dastardly baddies in remote places or just meeting a few friends for a martini (stirred, not shaken, if you really want a drink. tasty). Here’s a look at the best items from Bond’s own wardrobe that you can buy right now.



Ob-T Heather Gray Fitted Crewneck T-Shirt Even leap recognizes the simple power of a great tee. Cotton and corduroy sloop slim fit suit The costume heard around the world. Alba’s Sloop costume is hard to buy since photos from the set showed Bond in an unusually casual and very handsome outfit. Fortunately, there is still (a little) of stock at the moment. Cotton corduroy trench coat O’Connor slim-fit wool suit jacket The costumes Craig wears in the movies are personalized and, apparently, made in an impressive number of multiples to accommodate action sequences and the like. Either way, we all know today’s Bond loves Tom Ford, and you could do a lot worse than a designer out-of-the-box option. O’Connor slim-fit wool suit pants Bond, like you, needs pants too. The SC tote bag He also needs something to contain all that damn stitching. And Bennett Winch’s Costume Rack Tote, precision crafted from tough yet luxurious materials and cleverly designed to be super soft on your clothes, more than meets the mark. Legend 06 sunglasses Exactly the right kind of sunglasses to wear when heading out into the sunset on your last outing as a Bond. 007 combat pants in gray Something you should not do: besiege the outpost of your enemies a la James Bond. Something that you should do: wear the fantastic pants he puts on to do it. 007 Suspenders In Gray Want to complete the effect? You will need the coordinating suspenders (aka suspenders). 007 Round Neck Henley In Light Gray You will also want the henley. 007 Army Ribbed Jumper In Navy And you really can’t forget about the sweater, which is so good you can (read: absolutely should) wear it outside of tactical situations as well. Crosby Moc-Toe Chukka Boot in Brown Suede Even Bond needs a casual shoe that still projects an air of casual sophistication. Maybe you too. (You do.) Tanicus 007 Boots Danner The bad news? These Danner tactical boots are out of stock right now. The good news? You can sign up to receive updates on future restockings. Leica Q2 “Edition 007” If you have the scratch, taking a photo in true Bondian style is an extremely elegant proposition. Special Cuvée 007 We have already established that the “shake not stir” thing is insanity. And the Vesper sounds even worse. But Bond’s taste for champagne? Now it’s solid. Slim-fit tuxedo jacket in satin-trimmed stretch wool Did you really think there wouldn’t be a tuxedo on this list? Slim-fit satin-trimmed wool and mohair-blend tuxedo pants Don’t forget the matching pants! Seamaster Diver 300M Co ‑ Axial Master Chronometer 42 mm Edition 007 Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/style/mens-fashion/g37808077/james-bond-no-time-to-die-style/

