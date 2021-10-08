The cleavage is over welcome in the era of killer abs | Fashion





Abs began in 2001, between Britney Spears singing Im a Slave 4 U at the MTV Awards with a diamond in her navel and an albino Burmese python around her neck, and the Imperial period of Sex and the City, in which Carrie Bradshaw wore, among d other stripped looks, a green and white belt around her waist to match a skirt that fell low from her hips, framing several inches of her flat stomach. At some point in between these two pop culture moments, the desirable abdominal muscles went from lightly toned to set in stone. Take a look at Britney and she is lean and muscular but still with a hint of curve on her stomach, a suggestion of flexibility. A few months later, Carries’ abs appear to have been sculpted by Michelangelo. We live in the age of the abs. A flat stomach doesn’t cut it, and nothing less than obliques carved into visible ridges will impress. When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went official on Instagram this summer, the downright gorgeous topography of Lopez’s lower ribcage area was the killing detail. Cristiano Ronaldo can do 142 sit-ups in 45 seconds; Cher, who is 75, can board for five minutes. Try to follow, because the bare belly isn’t just for the beach anymore. This year was the hottest look of awards season. Valentino, the chic Italian fashion house with a form in creating red carpet dresses that nail the tune of the fashion days, dressed both Carey Mulligan and Zendaya in Oscar dresses which were essentially long skirts with very fancy bikini tops. At the Emmys, Michaela Coel showed off an elegant burst of abs through her neon Christopher John Rogers dress. Zendayas’ abs wore sun-yellow muslin, shimmering copper Mulligans, like molten coins. Quick guide the saturday magazine Spectacle This article is from Saturday, the Guardian’s new print magazine that combines the best features, culture, lifestyle and travel writing in one beautiful package. Available now in UK and return on investment. Thank you for your opinion. Fitness has gone from a chore to a religion (if you don’t believe me, you obviously haven’t been to SoulCycle) and abs are the hallmark of true devotees. Most of the hottest diets of the past two decades, yoga, pilates, and the barre, target a sculpted build, and gym equipment has evolved to emphasize them. (If Jane Fonda were to launch her aerobics empire now, she would definitely ditch leotards for a bra top and leggings.) Abs might be on the cutting edge of fashion, but they’re not frivolous. A strong core improves your posture, protects your back, and stabilizes your joints to help guard against hip and knee problems. Applaud, the cult documentary Following The Fortunes of the Navarro College Cheerleading Team, combined two modern Netflix obsessions and abs in one addicting package with a dazzling effect. With perfect timing, fitness gave us abs just like waking up killed the cleavage. Popular culture served sex appeal directly, with female bodies pressed into plump slabs to suit red-blooded patriarchal tastes. It would be nice to be able to say that society has moved towards inclusiveness and the attribution of equal value to every human body, but, unfortunately, that would be total nonsense. It’s fairer to say that fashion now approaches the subject of sex with caution, like someone trying to tackle a controversial subject without having their head ripped off. Abs, which are healthy and wholesome but also quite sexy, are kind of a visual understatement for erotica. Of course, you can opt out of running abs by staying covered. Good kind of. Our love for a corseted midsection with abs has also led to the rise of the long bodycon dress, a look that’s best done by The woman of the vampires, but seen everywhere. This understated look is based for her figure on a narrowness in raw tones around the middle. The new high-waisted pants are less tolerant of a soft tummy than, say, an oversized white shirt tucked loosely into low-waisted jeans. Maybe we have reached the peak of abs? We have some time until bikini season starts again. My fingers are crossed.

