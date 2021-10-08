The vampire woman is back with a new collection of elegantly sensual dresses

When you’re Susie Cave, it doesn’t make sense to just shoot a lookbook of your latest fashion. To celebrate the launch of The Pleasure Dairy Collection by her successful brand The Vampires Wife, she invited a few friends to join her for a night at the Royal Albert Hall, to watch her husband Nick Cave perform with her closest Bad Seed, Warren. . Ellis.

Alexa Chung, Helena Bonham Carter, Jenna Coleman, Kristen McMenamy, Celeste, Greta Bellamacina and Courtney Love acted as Susies dates, muses and models, wearing the latest delightful models from The Vampires Wifes who radiate English beauty. From the shimmering Nightgarden and Lunar dresses to the spectacular Spellbinder dress, each new piece sings the brand’s politely sexy aesthetic. Also appropriate for a fabulously fabulous night in the front row with an artistic London ensemble like afternoon tea (those sweet blossoms begging for Claridges, or somewhere that makes spectacular cucumber sandwiches), the right Caves dresses have hit the mark again.

Her favorite design, the Susie Spooky Special dress, says it all. Cave never follows trends and never will, but its super-feminine, impeccably cut tailoring continues to resonate with people who just want really beautiful dresses that make the talk. When collector’s note reads like this, the dazzling pink Brighton linens and bespoke lams combine with iridescent sequins, flimsy silks and laces to create a harmonious and magical glow, who wouldn’t want to buy?

For Cave, it was obvious to spend an evening with his loved ones to launch a new season of The Vampires Wife. The Royal Albert Hall holds a very special place in my heart, she said Vogue. It was the first contact I had with Nick. He had given a concert there and looked me backstage and asked me to dance it was 25 years ago, but a beautiful memory. This time, he is performing with his dear friend, the formidable Warren Ellis, and friends of ours will decorate the dress boxes of the new collection The Vampires Wife lam silver and gold, shimmering velvet and black lace. It will be a very special evening for both of us.

The pictures speak for themselves. See the Pleasure Dairy collection in action in the chicest cities, below, and buy it at Thevampireswife.com from November.