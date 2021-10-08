Who is the most stylish Bond character?





Killer bodysuits, leggings and martial arts moves? Yes please. Grace Jones embodied '80s glamor with an unprecedented touch and personality – and remains iconic to this day. Grace Jones: 5

Killer bodysuits, leggings and martial arts moves? Yes please. Grace Jones embodied ’80s glamor with an unprecedented touch and personality that remains iconic to this day. More from WWD Now this look is a dime on the beach, but for the ’60s it catapulted her to instant fame and secured her a place in fashion history. A white men’s shirt over a bikini stands the test of time. Ursula Andress: 4

This look is now a dime at the beach, but for the '60s it catapulted it to instant fame and secured its place in fashion history. A white men's shirt over a bikini stands the test of time. Known as the most comedic Bond, Moore used fashion as a way to enhance his character. He showcased Bond to Eighties après-ski glam with white ski jackets with shoulder pads worn over fitted black and brown turtlenecks. Pure fashion gold. Roger Moore: 4.5

Although he is widely known for his athletic physique, he brought a very glam and rugged appeal to the Special Agent. A fan of body-hugging figures, whether in suits or sportswear, she has always been very powerful. Daniel Craig: 4

Despite being known for his athletic physique, Craig brought a very glam and rugged appeal to the Special Agent. A fan of tight-fitting figures, whether in suits or sportswear, he has always been very powerful. Who doesn’t love an orange bikini with a white belt for a weapon? Based on European runs this season, this look is a lot like the present – but the power of the Berrys star still makes it timeless. Halle Berry: 5

Who doesn’t love an orange bikini with a white belt for a weapon? Based on European runs this season, this look is a lot like the present, but the power of the Berrys star makes it timeless. As the iconic Pussy Galore, Blackman epitomized empowerment through the use of menswear-inspired costumes that she contrasted with the now famous gold-tone leather fitted waistcoat. Honor Blackman: 4

As Pussy Galore, Blackman epitomized empowerment through the use of menswear-inspired costumes which she contrasted with the now famous gold leather fitted waistcoat. Brosnan has always opted for very traditional and classic costume silhouettes, known for his weakness for three-piece suits to reinforce the character’s British character. Adding a three-piece to the Bond tuxedo uniform gave it a new touch of glamor. Pierce Brosnan: 3

Brosnan has always opted for traditional and classic costume silhouettes, with a soft spot for three-piece suits to reinforce the character’s British character. Adding a three-piece to the Bond tuxedo uniform gave it a new touch of glamor. The jury is still out: Was Sean Connery the best Bond ever? While we might never know the answer, we do know that her ’70s cropped shorts and camping shirts are certainly the best Bond outfits ever. Sean Connery: 5

The jury is still out on whether Sean Connery was the best 007, but his cropped shorts and 70s camping shirts are definitely Bond's perfect outfits. Shaken, never stirred.

