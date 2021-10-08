Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Awards honor | Entertainment





Tommy Hilfiger will receive the award for excellence at the 2021 Fashion Awards. The 70-year-old fashion mogul is set to be honored by the British Fashion Council at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 29 for his contribution to the fashion industry and his commitment to inclusiveness. Caroline Rush, Managing Director of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: We are delighted to honor Tommy Hilfiger with the Outstanding Achievement Award. With over 35 years in the business, his contribution to the fashion industry is indeed exceptional. His brand brings together fashion and pop culture and his efforts to change the world for the better, combined with his tenacity, collaborations and instinct are what really sets him apart. We look forward to celebrating with him in London in November. In April, Hilfiger opened a fashion business school at Elmira College. The designer and his siblings, Andy and Betsy, have teamed up to open an educational institution in New York that aims to provide fashion students with business knowledge as part of a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Hilfiger said at the time: The partnership with Elmira College reflects much more than my personal connection to the region. The fashion industry operates on a never-ending influx of new talent, and this program will help educate aspiring designers and entrepreneurs with first-hand knowledge and experience in the field. Hilfiger and his siblings grew up in Elmira, where he also opened his first local store in 1969 called Peoples Place, and now Hilfiger wants to “give back” to his hometown. He continued: I want to give back to my hometown, Elmira, NY, and inspire students who want to pursue a career in fashion. My family and I have a long standing relationship with Elmira College and we thought it would be a great addition to the business program. The opening of Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Business School is an exciting endeavor for me and my family. The program is expected to start later this year.

