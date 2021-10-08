There is more than meets the eye – The Daily Utah Chronicle





Xianyao Tang Forever 21 at City Creek Center, Salt Lake City, Utah on October 5, 2021. (Photo by Xiangyao “Ax” Tang | The Daily Utah Chronicle)

Founded in 2008, Shein is one of the giants of fast fashion, alongside other companies like Romwe and TopShop, which mass produce trendy clothes to market them to the masses. They pride themselves on releasing a huge amount of new items every day, boasting 500 new articlesin a press release to Market Insider in 2020. Now CMO Molly Miao speculates that there is 700-1000 new items added daily in 2021. Shein is one of the many contributors to the fast fashion industry. Stores like Forever 21, H&M and digital stores like Fashion Nova are also considered fast fashion. Fast fashion is defined as “an approach to the design, creation and marketing of fashion clothing that emphasizes making fashion trends available to consumers quickly and inexpensively”. Directly after the oil industry, the $ 2.5 trillion fashion industry is the second most polluting sector on the planet. The State of Fashion 2019 According to a report, the average consumer buys 60% more clothes than 15 years ago and keeps their clothes half the time. “The fast fashion metabolism has become even faster in the age of social media and big data,” the report read. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that 84% unwanted clothes end up in landfills. Jack Bozarth, a fifth-year student at the University of Utah and president of the Enviro Club, said there was a lack of awareness around the issue. I just think there’s not much awareness of how much people waste by throwing away [away] clothes… If you really want to shop in a sustainable way, buy again from companies like Patagonia who source products in a sustainable way and who really have a mission statement that looks at their role and the environmental crisis, and says: What can we do to reduce this? said Bozarth. Additionally, Shein has faced allegations of abuse of child labor laws. However, working ages vary by country. In Bangladesh, the legal working age is 14. According to Forbes, sweatshops also exist in Los Angeles, with workers working 12 hours a day. Fashion Nova paid some of their sewers $ 2.77, an amount well below the US minimum wage. Sarah Snow, the owner of Pibs Exchange, a vintage clothing store in Salt Lake City, embraced saving and reusing fabric to remake old clothes. Besides being durable because we reuse the fabrics, you know you can patch them and you can also rework them, you know you can take different clothes, and take sleeves of it and items for it. this that you can recreate, ”she said. . “Obviously, again, less stuff is filling the landfill. And it helps creativity and self-expression. [email protected] @haleyutendorfer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyutahchronicle.com/2021/10/08/fast-fashion-industry/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos