



Beyoncé is currently in London and has kindly let her millions of Instagrams see her laid back style in the city. Bey shared an outfit of the day in which she wore a personalized Sergio Hudson micro blazer dress with Christian Louboutin sequined heels and a silver Jimmy Choo bag. KJ Moody stylish the look: This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. It comes after Beyoncé shared the stunning asymmetrical black column dress she wore to the London Film Festival for The more they fallthe first of. The dress was from Valdrin Sahiti. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Beyoncé’s big fashion moments in London come just a month after the singer celebrated her 40th birthday. She reflected on the start of her new decade to Harper’s Bazaar for its September issue. “I’ve done so much in 40 years that I just want to enjoy my life,” she began. “It’s hard to go against the grain, but being a small part of some of the late changes that are happening in the world is very rewarding. I want to continue working to dismantle systemic imbalances. I want to continue to disrupt these industries. I plan to start businesses outside of music. I learned that I must keep dreaming. One of my favorite quotes is from inventor Charles Kettering. He says “Our imagination is the only limit to what we can hope to have in the future.” “I want to show that you can have fun and have a purpose and be respectful and say what you think,” she continued. “You can be elegant and provocative at the same time. You can have curves while still being a fashion icon. I wish this freedom on each person. I paid my dues and followed all the rules for decades, so now I can break the rules that need to be broken. My wish for the future is to keep doing whatever everyone thinks I can’t do. Alyssa bailey

