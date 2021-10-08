Fall fashion tips for 2021 – Le Tournesol





It’s officially fall – it’s time to get your summer wardrobe ready and break out the fluffy sweaters, neutral colors and iconic flannels. Fashion trends come and go, but fall fashion tends to stay the same. We’ve worn the same flannels and sweaters for years, just different checks. Here’s your guide to wearing the most iconic outfits for 2021. First of all, sweaters. Sweaters are a simple outfit that is both cute and keeps you warm. They come in a variation of colors and this season it’s the basic fall reds and oranges that catch the eye. The best sweater is in a color that will make you smile. Next, for the plaid pencil skirts. Denim skirts came back into fashion in the late 2010s and the industry continues to develop the look to make it more streamlined and sophisticated. Instead of just wearing blue denim skirts, the fashion industry has searched throughout history for the most iconic outfits. This is a plaid pencil skirt. The plaid pencil skirt was a fashion icon in the 1990s. Characters like Rachel Green and Elle Woods have been seen wearing these skirts – and as we think about these looks, we want to reuse them but improve them. Pair your skirt with an oversized sweater, tights, a denim jacket and a cute pair of platform boots. If you don’t want to wear a skirt but still want to dress in something other than a pair of black leggings, try a pair of flared jeans. The flared years are a unique improvement over regular skinny jeans or bell bottom. These are 70s style pants and often have a different pattern on the bottom of the jeans. They come in every color you can think of. Another popular pair of jeans is mom jeans with holes. Mom jeans are perfect when tied with a graphic tee and flannel. To spice up the look, wear a pair of fishnet tights underneath. The next look is a dress. If you are not ready to put on this summer dress, leave it aside. Under the dress, wear a white or any color turtleneck. Pair your outfit with knee high socks and high platform boots. Fashion does not only apply to women but also to men. My favorite outfit to recommend for men is three words, waxed cotton jackets or even just a denim jacket. They go with any outfit and make you look more professional. My next recommendation has been around for years. A t-shirt and flannel. This outfit is a simple, uncluttered way for men to stay on-trend. You can also team flannel with a long sleeve Henly shirt. The new way for men to wear flannels is on a sweatshirt. This trend has been seen all over Tiktok and stars like Noah Beck have been seen wearing this variation. For men, boots are also popular. Sperry boots are popular with men. They are comfortable and come in a color variation that pairs well with any outfit.

