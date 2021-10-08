Teezo Touchdown is the unbearable fashion rapper of the moment





The writer Pitchfork Alphonse Pierres rap chronicle covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trendsand anything that catches his eye. Is Teezo Touchdown really that weird? Ugh, do we need another rapper who treats rap like a forgettable slide in his 100 point brand master plan? Enter Beaumont, Texas Teezo Touchdown, who has been positioned as rap’s next nutcase, which of course means he’s not that weird at all. He was handpicked as a high fashion muse because he is apparently very unique for people who have never spent five minutes scrolling through SoundCloud. Empty phrases like punk, rockstar and indie are often tied to his music to tone down the fact that there is nothing there. Take a look at its slim catalog. There is a track from 2019 called 100 drums where he raps in a banal way on Panic! In discos, I write about sins, not tragedies. (When will rappers realize that loving one of the most popular songs of the 2000s isn’t so different as they think?) Then in 2020 it went slightly viral with SUCCA! in which he raps as if he had been taken from a Blaxploitation film: Why you hatin like a jive sucka? His tweets might sound like a more melodic ZelooperZ from the Danny Browns Bruiser Brigade team, except without the ear for production, nimble flow changes, or, well, talent. Nonetheless, Teezo failed, nabbing co-signatures from internet favorites like Kenny Beats and Lil Yachty, appearing in a instagram photo with Madonna, and the landing of an unforgettable characteristic on Tyler, the creators Call me if you get lost. Next up is the coveted top spot on Tylers’ upcoming tour. What he has going for him are his clips, which are usually filmed in a weed alley growing in concrete, outside the same graffiti covered garage doors. Teezo, normally dressed as a The Demolisher extra and acting is if he doesn’t know the cameras are on him, adds a new wrinkle in each to make them hypnotic at the first watch: be it the gyrating mascots in Rooting for you, or how he stands on a table in front of an indifferent Big Jade in Technically. But even with these goofy visuals, it’s hard to ignore how much of an afterthought the music itself is. On his new song Im Just a Fan, he employs this nerdy songwriting trick where he writes from a literal house fan’s perspective. The accompanying video shows him in a puffy, fingernail-studded dress, arms spinning like fan blades, and it mostly looks like an advertisement for designer Matthew Williams’ collaboration with Moncler. It makes sense anyway. Teezo sparked more discussion on social media for the six inch nails stuck in his hair, or the black fishnet tops and leather pants that make him look like him in a parody of a years old hair metal video. 80, than he did for any song. Because of this, he got the love that every fashion-obsessed rapper dreams of: brilliant profiles in posts like Digital dizzy, The face, and more recently GQ, who are notoriously selective about the rappers they cover; and close ties with fashion brands like Telfar and Balenciaga.

