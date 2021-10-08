Post-Snap Reads 10/8: Seahawks awkwardly lose as Russell Wilson gets injured

Turn the tea over.

Seahawks New



3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, losers in Seattle Seahawks’ bizarre 26-17 loss to Los Angeles Rams – Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Journalist Ty Dane Gonzalez details the best and worst performances of the Seahawks’ 26-17 loss to the Rams.

Seahawks instant reaction: 710 v Rams, Russell Wilson injury

The voices of 710 ESPN Seattle make sense of the Seahawks’ unsettling 26-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

Highlights: Russell Wilson injured finger, Seahawks lose to Rams 26-17

Thursday Night Football usually brings out the strangest games of the NFL season, and that certainly was the case for the Seahawks in Week 5.

Russell Wilson’s status in the air after leaving Seattle Seahawks’ loss to Los Angeles Rams with a finger injury

Russell Wilson injured his middle finger in his throwing hand Thursday night and couldn’t finish, as Geno Smith came on, played well but was eliminated late in Seattle’s 26-17 loss to the Rams.

Quick reaction: Geno Smith-led comeback rally fails in 26-17 loss to Rams

Notes and takeaways from a Week 5 loss to the Rams in Thursday night football.

Instant reaction: the end of an era is here, it’s over Seahawks Draft Blog

If there has ever been a game to make you realize that an era is ending, this is it.

Russell Wilson injured, Seahawks lose to Rams 26-17 | Tacoma News Tribune

Russell Wilson is injured and is not returning to a game for the first time in his career. Geno Smith cannot save the late faltering Seahawks defense. Aries win 26-17.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals are the best team in the NFL according to SB Nation Reacts – Revenge of the Birds

The Seattle Seahawks could do without leader Chris Carson when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

Red Rain: Kyle Odegards faces the Cardinals 4-0 Start – Revenge of the Birds

When I asked Kyle if he thought we should fear the Cardinals 49ers lightly this week, I thought his answer was realistic. Do you agree with Kyle?

49ers news: this is the biggest adversity Kyle Shanahan has faced as a head coach – Niners Nation

Kyle Shanahans 49ers are fighting for more than their season this week against Arizona.

49ers CEO Jed Yorks Panic Meter: Week 5 – Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Measuring the panic level of San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York after his team’s second straight loss.

Rams vs Seahawks live updates: Thursday night football final score, stats, news & highlights – the athletic

The Rams (4-1) won 26-17 over the Seahawks (2-3) at Lumen Field.

LA Rams beat Seattle Seahawks: 10 immediate thoughts of the game – Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford and Darious Williams injuries, Robert Woods escape and 8 other things a Rams fan should know right now.

Rams-Seahawks final score: LA takes odd victory over TNF – Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson, Darious Willams suffer from injuries, turnovers, missed kicks and more!

2021 NFL season week 5: What we learned from the Rams’ win over the Seahawks on Thursday night

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams came out of Seattle with a big and spectacular victory over the NFC West Seahawks on Thursday night.

Around the NFL

Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey feels good about possible return to Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey said Thursday he “definitely” has a chance to recover from his hamstring injury Sunday against the Eagles.

How to avoid the Ben Roethlisberger trap | Football exteriors

The Steelers have no choice but to play Ben Roethlisberger until he turns to dust on the pitch, but it didn’t have to be. Will the Seahawks and Titans face a similar fate in a few years?

Moving the Sticks: Breaking Stephon Gilmore, Jaylon Smith News

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks announce that LB Jaylon Smith is released by the Cowboys and signed by the Packers. Next, the pair watch the Panthers trading against CB Stephon Gilmore.

Mystery surrounding raid on team Washington facilities deepens as union says active NFL player spoke to DEA

As the NFL awaits developments related to the Friday federal raid on the Washington football teamAt head coach Ryan Vermillion’s training facility and townhouse, the players union on Thursday contacted a group of player agents seeking information about an apparent DEA investigation.

Baker Mayfield Suffers Serious Shoulder Injury

Cleveland browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a major left shoulder injury and will continue to do so.

