Kristen Stewart shines in Chanel dress at “Spencer” premiere





Forget the royal treatment, that first look got the Kristen Stewart treatment. Stewart, who play Princess Diana in Spencer, put her own twist on a dress fit for a princess for the biopic premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday. Her dark gray Chanel column dress was covered in sparkles, seemingly mixing her typically bolder style with royal glamor. The Twilight star, 31, added some shine to the strapless, form-fitting look with matching silver sandals. She dressed following the red carpet, rocking a cropped top and blazer in addition to seemingly redder hair. Her first look comes a month after the star wore a super-cropped Chanel romper while promoting the film at the Venice Film Festival in September. It’s no surprise that Stewart chose Chanel for both events, as she been an ambassador for the brand for eight years. Kristen Stewart sported a more laid-back look as she left Groucho nightclub in London’s Soho after the premiere. Old Boys Club / BACKGRID The late Lady Di also wore Chanel designs on a regular basis, although her love for the luxury brand took a hit after her 1996 divorce from Prince Charles. Australian designer Jayson Brundson, who helped style Diana for her visit to the country in 1996, revealed in a 2018 Interview with Harpers Bazaar Australia that the interlocking Cs of the brand’s logo reminded the royal family of her ex-husband’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. However, her aversion to Chanel was only temporary, as she later sported the brand’s styles for events, most notably Prince Williams’ confirmation in 1997. Kristen Stewart paired her glittery style with dark eyeshadow at the premiere of “Spencer.” Getty Images for BFI Stewart, meanwhile, is constantly adding her own touches to the brand’s looks, including pairing a pink tweed jacket with a lace bustier during the French fashion brands’ runway at Paris Fashion Week last week. But when it comes to her outfits in the movie, it looks like the styles will closely follow Lady Di’s actual looks. In March, Stewart was spotted filming in a casual jacket surprisingly similar to the one the late royal once wore.

