Informa Markets Fashion Expands Regional Presence with 2022 Magic Show Program





Trade show organizer Informa Markets Fashion has announced its 2022 lineup for its Magic fashion events, and the company continues to expand its presence across the country. After making his live debut in New York and Miami this year, in addition to hosting his traditional Event in Las Vegas Magic adds another city to its list to better serve retailers with the latest contemporary styles and fill a gap during shopping season. Magic Nashville will debut May 16-17 at Music City Center and feature an intimate collection of clothing, footwear and accessories for women and children. Like all Informa events, it will also host organized activations, networking opportunities and educational sessions. More New Shoes For the trend and the contemporary young market, speed of retail is essential to meet ever-changing consumer demands, said Jordan Rudow, vice president of events for Magic. In 2021 we introduced Magic New York and in 2022 we are further expanding our portfolio to meet the industry’s needs for more frequent opportunities to meet and conduct business by bringing the Spirit of Magic to Nashville. The Magic Calendar kicks off with its event in Las Vegas, scheduled for February 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It will showcase new brands and bestsellers in categories such as trendy, contemporary youth, sportswear, footwear, accessories and kids, and also provide buying direction through curations focused on topics such as made in the USA and sustainability. And thanks to the Informa Markets for Chance incubator program, there will also be opportunities for minority, women and LGBTQIA + owned fashion brands to exhibit and participate in unique programming and activations. . The story continues This show will be followed by the Magic New York event, which will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from February 27 to March 1. It will offer clothing, shoes and accessories for women and children at affordable to moderate prices. Magic presented its event in New York in September 2021. – Credit: courtesy of Informa Markets Fashion Courtesy of Informa Markets Fashion Informa Markets Fashion presented the New York edition of Magic last month, in conjunction with its regular Coterie fashion event. According to the organizer, the East Coast’s premier show attracted a number of major retailers, including Anthropologie, Belk, Macys, Saks Off Fifth, Urban Outfitters and Zappos. Shoe exhibitors included Blowfish Malibu, Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, Chinese Laundry, Matisse and J / Slides. Since the onset of the pandemic, the trade show industry has experienced immense challenges as organizers have been forced to cancel large gatherings due to health concerns related to COVID-19 and transfer the experience to fashion shopping to online platforms. Although in-person gatherings have made their return, some changes in trade show activity could persist. For example, digital components are likely to be permanent as retailers have gotten used to the process and some have said they prefer it. In addition, regional trade shows have took on greater importance over the past year as well, due to the fact that formats tend to be smaller and can scale to incorporate social distancing and other safety precautions. Participants also cited ease of travel and lower associated costs as other benefits of localized events. The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Click here to read the full article.

