Here are all the best fashion deals to shop this Columbus Day weekend
Columbus Day falls on October 11 this year, which means a long weekend is just around the corner!
No matter how you spend your extra day off, you won’t want to miss out on some of the biggest sales of the year. With discounts on everything from technology To furniture and kitchen utensils beauty products, you can save big right now. And, as usual, some of the best offers of the year are from everyone favorite fashion retailers.
Below, shop over 20 of the best clothes and shoes Sales now performing from renowned brands like adidas, Nordstrom Rack, Macys and more.
Abercrombie: Take advantage of a 20% discount on a selection of jeans.
adidas: Up to 30% discount on the whole site.
Amazon: Bookmark styles for as low as $ 25 on Amazon.
Andie swim: Get 20% discount on the whole site with the code FRIENDS.
Coach exit: Save up to 70% at the brand’s fall event.
Eberjey: Save big when selling Love More, Save More brands.
Express: Save up to 50% at the brand’s fall event.
J Crew: Get 30% off sweaters and tracksuits, and get 50% off sweatshirts and sweatpants.
JCPenney: Get an extra 30% off select styles with code FAMILY36.
Kate spade: Get 30% Off Full-Price Styles With Code HOOTHOOT.
LL Bean: Get 10% discount on your order with the code FALL10.
Levi’s: Get 30% off Sitewide during the Friends and Family brand sales.
Macys: Save up to 60% on the brand’s Fabulous Fall sales.
Madewell: Get 20% discount on t-shirts and sweatshirts with code RELAX.
Nike: Get 40% off new markdowns.
Nordstrom Support: up to 70% off new markdowns.
Old navy: Get 50% off storewide and 75% off sales.
madness: Shop styles for as low as $ 10 at the brand’s warehouse sale.
Turn: Save up to 65% on select styles.
La La Street: New members can save up to 70% style Fly.
volcom: Benefit from an additional 40% discount on sale items with the code WEEKEND40.
