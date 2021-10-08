EG Unified revises student dress code | New

The Elk Grove Unified School District Board of Directors approved a new dress code last month to create a more cohesive approach to student clothing and rectify the disproportionate impacts on students of color.

The previous policy was last revised in the 1990s and provided limited details to schools, focusing primarily on uniforms, Mathew Espinosa, the district’s educational equity program specialist, told administrators at the meeting. their regular meeting on September 21.

This has led over time to a wide range of variations in the dress code policies of our different school sites, but also to variations in the implementation, purpose, approach to resolving clothing issues. and grooming, he said.

Data from the district also showed that African American, Native American and Hispanic students were disproportionately likely to be punished for dress code violations. Among the same three groups, there were school years where male students were more likely to be victims of offenses. African American, Native American, Filipino, or White female students have had years in which they have been disproportionately cited.

The board voted 6-1 to approve the revised policy, with administrator Nancy Chaires Espinoza voting against.

With the revisions, the dress code provides a framework against which each school will compare its existing dress code. As a fundamental principle, it postulates that the rules of dress must be fair. It also states that the application of the policy should minimize conflict and promote learning, for example through conversations and lowering barriers to comply with the rules.

Last year, calls for change led the district to create a task force made up of representatives from staff, school board, students, and family and community members.

Weeks before the new policy was introduced, four people, including two students and the owner of an Elk Grove bookstore, called for a non-sexist and inclusive dress code. The policy then in place allowed girls to be held accountable for the thoughts and actions of their classmates, public commentators said.

Tinsae Birhanu, junior at Cosumnes Oaks High School, spoke at the September 7 board meeting about seeing young girls being humiliated for the way they dress by teachers and administrators and others. people are removed from the classroom simply because they were not dressed properly.

I encourage you (the school board) to also urge the entire school district to no longer enforce dress codes that do not meet the standard of universality and equality, and that we rush on the dress code. , said A Seat at the Table. co-owner of Emily Autenrieth bookstore acknowledging revision work.

After Espinosa presented the new policy on September 21, Trustees Espinoza and Gina Jamerson expressed concern that the policy is not specific enough, which may continue to allow for subjective application.

What I’m hearing is that the plan isn’t really to address this subjectivity issue, Espinoza said.

She said details of the plan will be worked out as the task force develops bylaws based on council policy.

Were talking about what it means to cover up underwear and what to do if a piece of a bra strap was visible, Espinosa told The Citizen in an interview, as an example of what the group said. of work would address.

Joel Boyd, vice president of the EGUSD Parent Coalition and a member of the Dress Code Task Force, said in an interview what he thought a successful implementation would mean, especially for African American students. .

What that would look like is you would see a decrease in dress code violations and also an overall impact on the overall disproportionate discipline of African American children, Boyd said. He said students should not lose learning opportunities by being taken out of class because of their clothes.

The school district needs to do better, Boyd said. I think this is a step in the right direction.