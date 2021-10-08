Dior appoints Francis Kurkdjian new artistic director of perfume





Parfums Christian Dior has announced the appointment of Francis Kurkdjian as new Creative Director, succeeding François Demachy upon his retirement. Kurkdjian will also remain artistic director of his own Maison Francis Kurkdijan, which he co-founded in 2009 with Marc Chaya and inaugurated as a perfumer who pushes the limits. Following Demanchy’s review of the historic J’Adore and Miss Dior fragrances and the success of Dior Sauvage as the world’s best-selling cologne, Kurkdjian is exciting the house with his visionary, transcendent approach to perfume. At only 25 years old, Kurkdjian created his first male perfume for Jean-Paul Gaultier called Le Male, launching his career, and opened his own perfume workshop in 2001. He began his first artistic collaboration the same year with Sophie Calle who asked him to compose The smell of money, “the smell of money”, and grants him the freedom to create without restriction. The perfumer went on to work with Burberry and Calvin Klein, as well as scent exhibitions and performances in opulent venues such as the Grand Palais and the Palace of Versailles. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. In 2008, Cosmétique magazine awarded him the “Best Perfumer” among several international distinctions in terms of perfumes, as well as the title of Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres, a title awarded by the French government for his creativity and influence in the field of perfumes. field of art, culture and literature. . Kurkdjian became known for his striking fragrances at Christian Dior, for which he contributed Eue Noire and Cologne Blanche for La Collection Privée, Dior’s lifestyle fragrance line. Laurent Klietman, Chairman and CEO of Parfums Christian Dior, presents Kurkdjian as “a visionary perfumer and a passionate artist who brings all his creative energy, his know-how and his demanding professionalism to Parfums Dior, creating the future Dior fragrances that will conquer the world. world ”, where he is rooted in a legacy of bold creative endeavors and the use of exceptional flowers. “It is a huge honor for me to join Parfums Christian Dior, a house with a rich history of inspiration and a creative spirit resolutely turned towards the future. I am delighted to share my vision through my creations of perfumes, ”Kurkdjian said. “Working at Maison Dior while continuing to create for my own house is a great privilege. I would like to sincerely thank Bernard Arnault for renewing his confidence in me within LVMH, and I warmly thank Claude Martines, Stéphanie Medioni, Laurent Kleitman and Marc Chaya for their support. ” On Instagram, he adds: “On a more personal level, I think madly of my mother watching over me.”

