Fashion
Homer Simpson was made for fashion
Applause, whispers, camera slamming, questionable music: these are the sounds of a classic fashion show. Laughter ? These are less frequent.
Yet several were heard last Saturday night, rolling into the 19th-century Parisian theater where the great and wealthy house of Cristbal Balenciaga jumped the traditional podium and screened a special 10-minute episode of The Simpsons.
It was a surprise lasting over a year, and the result of a sometimes grueling collaboration between two demanding creative entities known for their attention to detail. So far it has been viewed nearly five million times on Youtube.
In the episode, Homer writes to Balenciaga (Dear Balun, Balloon, Baleen, Balenciaga-ga, he says as he struggles to pronounce the famous fashion name) for Marges’ birthday, explaining that his woman has always wanted to own something of the brand.
He asks for the cheapest item, which the Balenciaga team interprets as one of those American gags that no one receives and sends him a dress that costs 19,000 euros. After wearing it briefly, Marge returns the dress with a note saying that the shell still remembers those 30 minutes of feeling a bit special.
Back in Europe, Balenciaga Artistic Director Demna Gvasalia says her note is the saddest thing I have ever heard, and I grew up in the Soviet Union. This is exactly the kind of woman I want to reach! He then travels to Springfield and decides to save the style-deprived by inviting them to model his clothes in Paris, explaining that he wants the world to see real people in my show.
The 10 minutes are filled with Easter eggs for die-hard Simpsons and Balenciaga fans. A Balenciaga private jet has a landing gear that resembles the brand’s famous sock sneakers; Ned Flanders chooses a dress to wear when given his choice of outfit; Lisa first recognizes that walking on a trail is superficial, but then appreciates it immensely.
The collaboration began in April 2020, when Mr. Gvasalia sent Simpsons creator Matt Groening an email about the collaboration.
Mr Gvasalia, 40, who was born in Georgia and watched the show when he was growing up, said the idea came to him during the first lockdown of 2020. He has a penchant for inserting Balenciaga into the trends of the mass market: Under his leadership, the brand collaborated with other American sensations, such as Crocs and Fortnite.
About the Simpsons, he said, I’ve always loved the tongue-in-cheek humor, romance, and charming naivety of it.
Al Jean, executive producer and screenwriter of The Simpsons, said that when he learned of the Balenciaga Project in January, my response was: What is Balenciaga? He turned to Wikipedia for answers.
His first pitch at Balenciaga had similar framing to the one they ended up doing with Marges’ birthday wish, but diverged with the character of Mr. Gvasalias deciding that the brand’s next show would be in Springfield. When the Balenciaga plane landed there, its models were not authorized in the United States because they were too thin and too beautiful. The people of Springfields become the role models, their nuclear power plant is the trail, and the ghost of Mr. Balenciaga appears.
But Balenciaga preferred that Springfield be brought to Paris, Mr Jean said. From there, the story was revised and edited to the point that the writers joked about Draft 52 of Balenciaga’s screenplay until two days before the screening in Paris.
Mr. Gvasalia made specific contributions to the scenario, Mr. Jean said. For example, the episode ends with Homer kissing and singing La Mer à Marge on a party boat after the show on the Seine. But Mr Gvasalia wanted one last joke, so he demanded that the Homers jacket be set on fire by a Frenchman smoking a cigar. Mr Jean then suggested to Anna Wintour, who had appeared in the front row of the fashion show, to try and put out the fire with expensive champagne, which Homer tries to drink instead.
She said, please don’t make me do this, so it became Demna, Mr. Jean said. (Ms. Wintour otherwise approved of her likeness being used but declined to express her character, he said.) And that previous line about Mr. Gvasalia who grew up in the Soviet Union? The Simpsons team had decided to cut it, but Mr. Gvasalia demanded that it be reinstated.
He also asked, the day before the show, to change the color of a tear that Ms. Wintour sheds while looking at model Marge. The tear was too light and it wouldn’t read on screen unless it was a darker blue. Mr. Jean and director David Silverman agreed.
They were definitely our match in terms of, down to the last detail, to make sure everything was perfect, Mr Jean said. The animation team is the hardest thing they’ve had to do since The Simpsons Movie.
Mr Silverman, who directed this 2007 film, said the biggest challenge was getting the precision needed in clothing, which involved inventive post-animation effects to capture distinct textures and movement, for example. , from the runway look of Marges: a golden metallic ball gown.
Balenciaga sent Team The Simpsons 15 looks to choose from for the final show, all based on designs from the past five years. But putting them on the bodies of these universally recognizable cartoon characters wasn’t that simple.
It was difficult for us to grasp that balance between caricature and the integrity of the clothing, said Mr. Silverman. You translate the look of real clothes, real designs on these characters that are not exactly human proportions.
Mr Silverman, who joked, but not really, saying this was how he spent his summer vacation, studied the runway footage to determine what the public should wear and how the lighting should. hit the podium.
The script also had to capture the peculiar absurdity of the luxury fashion world and Balenciagas’ stature in this world, something that cannot be absorbed on Wikipedia. Mr Jean said that in addition to the crash course at Balenciaga earlier in the year, watching the Netflix series on Halston, who was a big Balenciaga fan, helped him understand the excessive and evergreen culture of the fashion.
The supporting characters are also based on real people and animals, including Mr. Gvasalia’s husband, Lok Gomez; their two dogs; Creative Director Martina Tiefenthaler (speaking); and the workers of the Balenciagas workshop who end the collection on the plane singing, formidable, formidable.
This is one of Mr. Gvasalias’ favorite scenes in the episode, he said: It makes me so happy every time I watch it.
As for Mr Gvasalias’ voice, we had to try to convince him to play himself, but he didn’t want to, Mr Jean said. He felt this was consistent with Mr Gvasalia’s recent decision to completely hide his face and body during public appearances, creating confusion among observers as to whether it really was him.
When asked why he wanted to align Balenciaga with The Simpsons and if he thinks the brands have something in common, Mr Gvasalia replied that it was more personal to me.
I didn’t want to line anything up or make sense of anything. I just wanted to create an iconic visual story.
While the novelty of the collaboration made it surprising, the brands share a similar philosophy. They appreciate self-referentiality, break the rules of presentation (broadcast of an episode with live animation, turn a red carpet into a parade without telling anyone) and bridge the gap between the intellectual and the intimate. Mr. Jean called Mr. Gvasalia a great collaborator, and Mr. Gvasalia described the experience as the highest level of collaboration and a dream come true.
I hadn’t realized how complex it was to create a 10 minute episode, so immense respect for that, he said.
Whether the act is meant to challenge fashion egoism or public notions of luxury to bring Balenciaga to the suburban masses or to bring the suburban masses to Balenciaga is something it will let critics debate.
What did he want from that? A smile and a good dose of pleasure.
