About the Simpsons, he said, I’ve always loved the tongue-in-cheek humor, romance, and charming naivety of it.

Al Jean, executive producer and screenwriter of The Simpsons, said that when he learned of the Balenciaga Project in January, my response was: What is Balenciaga? He turned to Wikipedia for answers.

His first pitch at Balenciaga had similar framing to the one they ended up doing with Marges’ birthday wish, but diverged with the character of Mr. Gvasalias deciding that the brand’s next show would be in Springfield. When the Balenciaga plane landed there, its models were not authorized in the United States because they were too thin and too beautiful. The people of Springfields become the role models, their nuclear power plant is the trail, and the ghost of Mr. Balenciaga appears.

But Balenciaga preferred that Springfield be brought to Paris, Mr Jean said. From there, the story was revised and edited to the point that the writers joked about Draft 52 of Balenciaga’s screenplay until two days before the screening in Paris.

Mr. Gvasalia made specific contributions to the scenario, Mr. Jean said. For example, the episode ends with Homer kissing and singing La Mer à Marge on a party boat after the show on the Seine. But Mr Gvasalia wanted one last joke, so he demanded that the Homers jacket be set on fire by a Frenchman smoking a cigar. Mr Jean then suggested to Anna Wintour, who had appeared in the front row of the fashion show, to try and put out the fire with expensive champagne, which Homer tries to drink instead.