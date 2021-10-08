Fashion
Sonja Morgan’s daughter Quincy Models in sparkly mini dress at 21st birthday photoshoot
Photos by Andrew Werner
Sonja morganQuincy’s lookalike girl turned 21 in style and the The Real Housewives of New York City the star made an appearance during the filming glam!
Earlier this week, Quincy shared a collection of photos on Instagram of playful herself posing in a sparkling pink cowl neck mini dress, completed with a set of matching elbow-length gloves and a cupcake to celebrate her milestone birthday.
Photos by Andrew Werner
Photographer credited Quincy André Werner for artistic concept.
“@andrewwerner had a vision and a pink backdrop and he created this photoshoot for my 21 thanks,” she captioned her Instagram post.
Photos by Andrew Werner
RELATED: Sonja Morgan’s lookalike Quincy, 20, is a budding Instagram star: check out her stylish feed
Two days later Sonja, 57, shared a watch behind the scenes of the shoot, where the two posed for mother-daughter photos. The RHONY The star wore a glittering gold dress and large hoop earrings as she hugged her child from behind.
“This is what the 21st Happy Birthday looks like my darling, light of my life, center of my universe.” She wrote alongside the clip.
Quincy replied “I LOVE YOU” in the comments section.
In a second Instagram post, Quincy shared photos from her birthday party at Sony Hall in New York City posing and dancing with friends.
Quincy, whose father is an American financier and heir to JP Morgan John adams morgan, alone recently took his Instagram public earlier this year. At the time, she wrote on her Instagram story that she was “excited to welcome everyone for the ride.”
“I never thought I would go public with my social media, but here I am,” Quincy said atop a blurry image of a heart.
The student (she attends the University of Pennsylvania) also has a separate Instagram account for her artwork under the handle @worksbyq.
She has shared several photos of her paintings over the years, calling herself an “art nerd” in 2018 and capture a cute DIY day with a friend a year later.
