Fashion
Beyonc Sparkles in Louboutin, glitter pumps and dazzling anklets with micro blazer dress
Beyonc opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social networks abroad.
The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London just after attending the The Harder They Fall Opening Gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with her husband Jay-Z. She showed off a stylish outfit by KJ Moody, which consisted of a black Sergio Hudson long-sleeved micro-blazer dress customized with white details and white buttons. The look was completed with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses.
More New Shoes
The singer matched the sequins of her bag to her shoes. She wore Christian Louboutin sequined heels, similar to Kate 100 Disco Queen Pumps, with the whole. The sparkly shoes featured a pointed toe as well as a 4 inch stiletto heel. This style fits the Beyonc shoe aesthetic perfectly, as she is often seen wearing embellished boots, bold stiletto heels, and chunky sneakers.
As for Beyonce herself, the Countdown artist can be found in high profile designs from Schiaparelli, Brother Vellies, Balmain, Alexander McQueen and more, at least when she’s not in pieces from her own Adidas x Ivy Park athleisure line. Her titles Beyond Fashion Icon range from Pepsi Brand Ambassador to 28-time Grammy Award-winning, even opening of the Balmain fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in September.
Channel your own inner superstar in these glittering pumps.
Courtesy of Dillard
Buy now: Steve madden Daisie crystal point-toe pumps, $ 100
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy now: J. Renee Tacitha Pointed Tip Pump, $ 99
Courtesy of Neiman Marcus
Buy now: Badgley Mischka Bethany Studded Satin Cocktail Pumps, $ 235
See the singers best red carpet looks over the years.
Launch gallery: Beyoncé’s Best Red Carpet Looks Over the Years
The best of footwear
Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/beyonc-sparkles-louboutin-glitter-pumps-172543009.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]