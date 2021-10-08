Fashion Square Mall auction canceled for now





SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI As shoppers continue to shop at Fashion Square Mall, consumers interested in purchasing the entire indoor mall have to wait. A Fashion Square Mall foreclosure auction scheduled for Friday, October 8 has been delayed. While officials say the auction will be postponed until later this month, Friday was not the first delay. A previous foreclosure sale for the mall has been set for July. Officials say the likely outcome of an auction will temporarily put the keys to the mall in Wells Fargo’s hands before the financial institution puts the retail center back on the market next year. Related: For sale after the lockdown, the future of Fashion Square Malls is on hold. Developers see the benefit. Through the Saginaw County Circuit Court, officials said the mall was placed in receivership in the fall of 2020 after its owner Namdar Realty Group, based in Great Neck, New York, had defaults on $ 34.8 million in mortgage debt owed to Wells Fargo. As part of the receivership, Namdar Realty Group retained ownership while the receiver appointed in the receivership Michael Kalil, COO of Southfield-based commercial real estate developer NAI Farbman oversees the operations of the centers. commercial. Kalil said last month he expected Wells Fargo to buy the mall at the auction and then put him in charge of overseeing the sale of the property to a long-term owner. When we bring it to market probably in 2022, that’s when we’ll see real interest from other developers, Kalil said in September. And there will be interest. Saginaw Township planners and developers were optimistic. Fashion Square Malls’ deep roots in township commerce will keep the facility busy and active for the foreseeable future, although they believe the facility could expand beyond retail under new ownership. The mall turned 49 this month. After thriving in retail for decades, a downturn in the region’s population and a global decline in in-person retail shopping this century have hurt sales at Fashion Square Mall and many of its mall peers. . Read more: With new lines drawn, Buena Vista, Bridgeport, Birch Run get new commissioner district boundaries Officials are hoping Saginaw County’s COVID-19 trends won’t repeat a brutal fall 2020. Here’s a little bit of good news. Saginaw firefighters honored in ceremony

