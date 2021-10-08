FIFO workers must avoid “provocative” clothing after dismissal for harassment

They called them “door calls”.

When the male workers approached the women of the FIFO (fly-in fly-out) camp in their portable rooms after dark.

“I had no idea how they knew where my room was,” said Liz Jelley, a former FIFO employee employed in the construction of the Queensland Curtis LNG pipeline in 2013.

His room was buried among the dongas, the temporary demountable buildings on site.

“You feel like this is your place where you can lock yourself in and be safe.

“And then you realize that it’s actually not particularly safe at all.”

Ms Jelley was employed by McConnell Dowell, who was hired to build the pipeline under a joint venture known as MCJV, for the Queensland Gas Company (QCG).

She said she was called a “silly little bitch” by a manager and a “site visit” by a QCG member and faced disparaging comments on a daily basis.

“Even things like, you know, leaving my computer for coffee and coming back and someone uploaded porn to my screen, which they think is, you know, funny.”

In 2013, two male project workers were fired for sexual harassment.

After the morning “pre-start” meeting, the workers were separated for a briefing with a representative from the construction company.

The ABC independently obtained a recording of the briefing, in which the women were told they could prevent sexual harassment if they dressed less “provocatively”.

A representative of the MCJV company took Ms. Jelley and others aside to tell them that male colleagues had complained that the workers “dressed very provocatively”. ( Provided

In it, the representative reminds the workers that dismissal is a “huge thing” for the men involved.

“Because it is their career affected; and the renewal is very difficult when you have a dismissal for sexual harassment,” explains the representative.

She goes on to tell the women that the men complained that the workers dressed very provocatively on the spot.

Workers are told to avoid tight jeans and short shorts.

“Unfortunately, in their minds, and it’s probably a lack of education on their part, they think the girls are asking for it,” she told the workers.

“So how are we going to improve it? Management thinks the way to do it is for girls to dress more conservatively.”

“We have already had two incidents, we need to be a little more proactive about this,” said the representative of the company.

Ms Jelley was among the women who received the direction from management, which the ABC said was passed on to several project sites.

“It definitely felt like it was our responsibility not to get mugged,” she said.

“It was our responsibility to make sure these men weren’t provoked by our clothes. The feeling there was that these poor men had lost their jobs; these poor really good men, you know, they really worked hard, blah blah blah, “Ms. Jelley said.

“It didn’t matter if they did that, it was these poor men and bad women who, you know, had pushed them to this end.”

“We were really looking at each other like, is that real?” Is this really happening? “

Allegations “at odds” with company values

In a statement, McConnell Dowell said there had been “significant changes in management staff” since that time and the company “strongly believes in treating all employees inclusively, with respect and dignity”.

The company confirmed that the management directive was neither reasonable nor consistent with its occupational safety obligations.

“These historic allegations are at odds with our values ​​and the expectations of all of our leaders and team members,” said the spokesperson.

The Queensland Gas Company changed ownership in 2016, when it was acquired by Shell.

A Shell spokesperson said it has a “zero tolerance approach to harassment of any kind” and that “our core values ​​of honesty, integrity and respect underpin the work that we do”.

Evidence of widespread underreporting, lack of support

Gender Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins said some of the most devastating experiences of sexual harassment she has heard have come from women living in rural, regional and remote settings, and the risks increase with geographic isolation.

“And part of the devastation is that these experiences are terrifying because there is no one to help,” the commissioner said.

“But I’ve even heard that when people ask for help, their peers, friends, family reject or justify or downplay what happened to them.

“So not only were they affected in their workplace, but in their community, they felt a lack of support.”

She said there was evidence of widespread under-reporting across the country, but found that “cultural and social dimensions” in non-metropolitan areas made it harder for women to come forward.

Ms Jenkins said harassed women often ended up “leaving jobs they loved, careers they loved, places they wanted to live.”

“These are all the reasons why it is even more difficult for the inhabitants of these regions to express themselves,” she said.

In her 2020 Respect at Work report, Jenkins recommended that governments “provide increased and recurring funding to Working Women’s Centers,” a non-profit service supporting women’s rights in the workplace.

The NT Working Women’s Center is one of only two remaining in the country. The help desk was established decades ago, but two more in New South Wales and Tasmania have closed in the past 15 years and a third in Queensland has merged with another service to survive. .

NT service manager Nicki Petrou says her service has received hundreds of approaches from women facing sexual harassment at work over the past twelve months, the majority from regional and rural areas.

Nicki Petrou says she is “surprised” that the NT service has not received funding from the federal government. ( ABC News: Che Chorley

“So to overcome this you have to provide the right support,” Ms. Petrou said. “It’s often very intensive. It’s not a quick response. You have to do it right. And it can take a while. And it takes real commitment.

“And that’s what my staff do.”

But she said despite repeated representations to the federal government, funding for the service was due to run out in December.

“We were the done deal,” she said. “We would have been a ‘throw easy money at an existing service that is already doing the field work that effectively meets federal government goals.’ But no, that didn’t happen to the amazement of so many. people, not just me. “

Workplaces should not assume that no report means there is no harassment

Ms Petrou said she received a letter from Federal Attorney General Michaelia Cash on the eve of the National Women’s Safety Summit in September, urging her to apply for funding that had been made available to legal services.

“The news flash is that we are not a legal department, so how would we go about requesting funds that have been clearly designated for legal services? ” she said.

“So I’m afraid there isn’t this service for women, almost 30 and nothing.”

The CBA contacted SenatorCash to ask why the Working Women’s Center was not funded according to the recommendation of the Gender Discrimination Commissioner.

We have not received a response.

The federal opposition has pledged to provide $ 24 million in funding for the support service nationwide and to work with the territories to establish services where there are none.

Gender Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins called on regional and rural workplaces to understand that they have a legal obligation to protect employees from harassment.

“I would encourage them to change their focus not to assume that there is no sexual harassment unless someone complains,” she said.

“But to start taking action now to talk to their workforce to make sure there are safe and respectful workplaces.”

Liz Jelley said she hopes to see women “flood the workplace” of the construction industries and FIFO.

“The women on the sites bring exactly the same as the men,” she said.

“I was really good at my job. I sometimes worked 18 hours a day.”

“And I also think we bring a fantastic balance to that, you know a different skill set.”

“It’s fair, it’s a workplace, it shouldn’t be male dominated.”