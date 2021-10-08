Fashion
FIFO workers must avoid “provocative” clothing after dismissal for harassment
They called them “door calls”.
When the male workers approached the women of the FIFO (fly-in fly-out) camp in their portable rooms after dark.
Key points:
- The female dress code directive was issued after two male QCG project workers were fired for sexual harassment
- McConnell Dowell has since released a statement claiming the women’s clothing directive was unreasonable
- Services offering support to women in the workplace say there is not enough support for women victims of harassment at work
“I had no idea how they knew where my room was,” said Liz Jelley, a former FIFO employee employed in the construction of the Queensland Curtis LNG pipeline in 2013.
His room was buried among the dongas, the temporary demountable buildings on site.
“You feel like this is your place where you can lock yourself in and be safe.
Ms Jelley was employed by McConnell Dowell, who was hired to build the pipeline under a joint venture known as MCJV, for the Queensland Gas Company (QCG).
She said she was called a “silly little bitch” by a manager and a “site visit” by a QCG member and faced disparaging comments on a daily basis.
“Even things like, you know, leaving my computer for coffee and coming back and someone uploaded porn to my screen, which they think is, you know, funny.”
In 2013, two male project workers were fired for sexual harassment.
After the morning “pre-start” meeting, the workers were separated for a briefing with a representative from the construction company.
The ABC independently obtained a recording of the briefing, in which the women were told they could prevent sexual harassment if they dressed less “provocatively”.
In it, the representative reminds the workers that dismissal is a “huge thing” for the men involved.
She goes on to tell the women that the men complained that the workers dressed very provocatively on the spot.
Workers are told to avoid tight jeans and short shorts.
“Unfortunately, in their minds, and it’s probably a lack of education on their part, they think the girls are asking for it,” she told the workers.
“So how are we going to improve it? Management thinks the way to do it is for girls to dress more conservatively.”
“We have already had two incidents, we need to be a little more proactive about this,” said the representative of the company.
Ms Jelley was among the women who received the direction from management, which the ABC said was passed on to several project sites.
“It definitely felt like it was our responsibility not to get mugged,” she said.
“It was our responsibility to make sure these men weren’t provoked by our clothes. The feeling there was that these poor men had lost their jobs; these poor really good men, you know, they really worked hard, blah blah blah, “Ms. Jelley said.
“It didn’t matter if they did that, it was these poor men and bad women who, you know, had pushed them to this end.”
“We were really looking at each other like, is that real?” Is this really happening? “
Allegations “at odds” with company values
In a statement, McConnell Dowell said there had been “significant changes in management staff” since that time and the company “strongly believes in treating all employees inclusively, with respect and dignity”.
The company confirmed that the management directive was neither reasonable nor consistent with its occupational safety obligations.
The Queensland Gas Company changed ownership in 2016, when it was acquired by Shell.
A Shell spokesperson said it has a “zero tolerance approach to harassment of any kind” and that “our core values of honesty, integrity and respect underpin the work that we do”.
Evidence of widespread underreporting, lack of support
Gender Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins said some of the most devastating experiences of sexual harassment she has heard have come from women living in rural, regional and remote settings, and the risks increase with geographic isolation.
“But I’ve even heard that when people ask for help, their peers, friends, family reject or justify or downplay what happened to them.
“So not only were they affected in their workplace, but in their community, they felt a lack of support.”
She said there was evidence of widespread under-reporting across the country, but found that “cultural and social dimensions” in non-metropolitan areas made it harder for women to come forward.
Ms Jenkins said harassed women often ended up “leaving jobs they loved, careers they loved, places they wanted to live.”
“These are all the reasons why it is even more difficult for the inhabitants of these regions to express themselves,” she said.
In her 2020 Respect at Work report, Jenkins recommended that governments “provide increased and recurring funding to Working Women’s Centers,” a non-profit service supporting women’s rights in the workplace.
The NT Working Women’s Center is one of only two remaining in the country. The help desk was established decades ago, but two more in New South Wales and Tasmania have closed in the past 15 years and a third in Queensland has merged with another service to survive. .
NT service manager Nicki Petrou says her service has received hundreds of approaches from women facing sexual harassment at work over the past twelve months, the majority from regional and rural areas.
“So to overcome this you have to provide the right support,” Ms. Petrou said. “It’s often very intensive. It’s not a quick response. You have to do it right. And it can take a while. And it takes real commitment.
“And that’s what my staff do.”
But she said despite repeated representations to the federal government, funding for the service was due to run out in December.
“We were the done deal,” she said. “We would have been a ‘throw easy money at an existing service that is already doing the field work that effectively meets federal government goals.’ But no, that didn’t happen to the amazement of so many. people, not just me. “
Workplaces should not assume that no report means there is no harassment
Ms Petrou said she received a letter from Federal Attorney General Michaelia Cash on the eve of the National Women’s Safety Summit in September, urging her to apply for funding that had been made available to legal services.
“The news flash is that we are not a legal department, so how would we go about requesting funds that have been clearly designated for legal services? ” she said.
“So I’m afraid there isn’t this service for women, almost 30 and nothing.”
The CBA contacted SenatorCash to ask why the Working Women’s Center was not funded according to the recommendation of the Gender Discrimination Commissioner.
We have not received a response.
The federal opposition has pledged to provide $ 24 million in funding for the support service nationwide and to work with the territories to establish services where there are none.
Gender Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins called on regional and rural workplaces to understand that they have a legal obligation to protect employees from harassment.
“I would encourage them to change their focus not to assume that there is no sexual harassment unless someone complains,” she said.
“But to start taking action now to talk to their workforce to make sure there are safe and respectful workplaces.”
Liz Jelley said she hopes to see women “flood the workplace” of the construction industries and FIFO.
“The women on the sites bring exactly the same as the men,” she said.
“I was really good at my job. I sometimes worked 18 hours a day.”
“And I also think we bring a fantastic balance to that, you know a different skill set.”
“It’s fair, it’s a workplace, it shouldn’t be male dominated.”
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-09/female-fifo-workers-told-to-avoid-provocative-clothing/100526078
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]