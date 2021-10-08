Fashion
These are the 3 fashion brands you should be shopping for this fall
Now that it’s October, it’s officially fall time fashion! Fall is my absolute favorite season when it comes to style because I can finally wear all of my favorite boots, jackets and jeans, which is my perfect formula for any fall look.
If you could take inspiration from your own fall wardrobe, keep scrolling for the inside scoop on three must-have fashion brands everyone should be buying this season.
I first discovered Rails when I was working in retail in high school and have been a fan of it ever since. The brand has been around for around 10 years now and is best known for their amazing plaid shirts. The material of these shirts is really what sets them apart, they are so soft they almost feel like they are made of cashmere.
However, the brand offers more than just plaid shirts. Rails sells everything from t-shirts to dresses to sweaters, and just launched a super chic jeans collection. You can Rails store on the brand’s website and find selected parts on Nordstrom and Turn.
My favorite : Brando Chelsea Throw, $ 168
With Les Filles is one of my all-time favorite jacket brands. A great jacket is the main ingredient in any fall look, after all! The women’s clothing brand was launched in 2017 and describes itself as born in LA and inspired by Parisian chic.
While Avec Les Filles offers a ton of styles for women, including tops, accessories and more, the jackets are the flagship pieces of the brand, in my opinion. They have everything from plush jackets to quilted styles and pea coats, and all of their outerwear costs under $ 300, with a ton of styles retailing for under $ 190. You can find the brand on his own site as well as Anthropology, Nordstrom and Bloomingdales.
My favorite : Plaid coat with raglan sleeves, $ 229
What is fall without some great sweaters? Everyone knows that cashmere is one of the most comfortable materials, and State Cashmere has some of the cutest styles. The brand offers styles for men and women and sells everything from hoodies and cardigans to matching sets as well as scarves, beanies, blankets and more.
The brand prides itself on using only 100% pure cashmere, which means you won’t find any blends or scraps in their products. Plus, all cashmere is fair trade and cruelty-free. While State Cashmeres coins are an investment, they have styles for under $ 100 and when you can find quality cashmere for $ 90, it’s a total victory. You can buy the brand on its website and on Amazon.
My favorite : Short crew-neck sweater with buttons, $ 145
