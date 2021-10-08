Fashion
Kim Kardashian prepares for SNL in chain dress over bodysuit with knife boots
Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram account Thursday to promote her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live.
The media personality captioned the photo, 2 other beds @nbcsnl. She hosts the legendary comedy show, which has surprised more than one. In her post she wore a twist on her latest signature style, which consisted of a black Balenciaga bodysuit with a chain dress overlay. She added black latex gloves and black sunglasses.
More New Shoes
Ahead of the Met Gala this year, where Kim wore the infamous Balenciaga look, she started putting her daring dresses and pants on the shelves and instead started working with the brand and its creative director Demna Gvasalia for a series of outfits. created with the same form-fitting fabric.
Kardashian finished off her look with a pair of Balenciagas Knife boots. The brand’s signature silhouette features a sock-style fit and a pointed toe. The silhouette is set on a 3.25-inch heel as well, and you can find similar pairs for $ 950 at My Therese.
When it comes to her personal style, this cut is just one of many wild combinations in the closet of reality TV personalities. Kardashian still favors the Kanye Wests Yeezy collections for shoes and clothing, in addition to the sneakers and boots from its Adidas Yeezy line. She stylizes the rooms with coordinated looks from every successful brand you can think of. The list usually includes Balmain, Amina Muaddi, Maison Margiela, Bottega Veneta and, of course, Balenciaga.
In addition to stylish looks on and off the set of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian has also made a name for itself in the fashion and beauty world through a mix of companies. She founded her own makeup line, KKW Beauty, in fall 2019. Additionally, the reality TV personality also created her Skims shapewear line in 2019, featuring a mix of inclusive designs and now face masks. affordable.
Channel the media mogul in these sock-style boots.
Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s
Buy now: Women’s Mia McKinley Pointed Boots, $ 40
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Buy now: Vagabond Alva ankle boot, $ 160
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy now: protection Bette suede ankle boots, $ 148
