Fashion brand Den hires Impact director





Direct-selling fashion brand Den hired Kristine Kim as its first Impact Director. In her role, Kim will help identify ways to translate the brand’s message in favor of women to the global supply chain, in order to achieve more ethical and environmentally friendly clothing production and merchandising. More from WWD Den was founded on building a community of empowered women, and you can see that translates into how the brand chooses to behave, and more importantly, how they think this mission should translate into l ‘entire global supply chain,’ said Kim, who has experience with fashion brands, factory owners, unions, multilateral organizations, national and municipal governments, and academic institutions. She has recently been a consultant for clients such as Better Work, Mosaic Responsible Supplier Resource, Shaina Mote and Nana Atelier. In the immediate term, I conduct a holistic assessment of the organization’s needs, spanning the supply chains, to see what the vision and expectations of employees and partners, factories and suppliers are regarding impact strategy, she continued. The environmental part is already well thought out, so I come to merge the social part with that, and I firmly believe that the two are woven together. Den manufactures products in India, Turkey, Peru, Romania, Portugal and Angels. We are inspired by Kristines’ firm belief in respecting the human value of workers at all levels of the supply chain, and her holistic approach to creating systemic breakthroughs. Her in-depth knowledge, passion and unwavering commitment to the evolution of our fashion industry will play a vital role in the future of our business, said Margaret Kleveland, Co-Founder and CEO of Den. Sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland launched Den in 2016 with dresses, nightgowns and tops for women. Prices are $ 115 to $ 598 and women’s empowerment and motherhood are brand touchstones. Fans include actress Busy Philipps, Zo Kravitz, Lily Aldridge, Zoey Deutch, Samantha Traina and hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, company partner. The story continues The Klevelands opened its first store at Brentwood Country Mart in 2019, and have collaborated with Net-a-porter on capsule collections, as well as with Liberty and home accessories designer Heather Taylor. At the end of 2020, Den has been profitable every year since launch; the brand grew by around 120% year-over-year in its second and third years, grew 60% year-over-year in its fourth year and about 28% in its fifth year. Recently, Den has strengthened its executive ranks. In May, the brand hired Holly Soroca as its first president. Soroca began her nearly 25-year career as a buyer at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City, before joining Theory as Vice President of Sales. She returned to Saks for another three years, until she moved to Dutch LLC, where she oversaw the West Coast brands Joie, Current / Elliott and Equipment as President of Sales. Most recently, she was President of Frame for almost four years. The best of WWD Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

