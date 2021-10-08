21 beautiful patterned dresses perfect for fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Dresses are a fashion staple all year round, but styles often vary with the seasons. For starters, fall dresses are different from our summer basics, with longer sleeves and fewer cutouts.

But don’t let the need for cozier vibes and the leaves that are starting to change color deter you from adding new dresses to your rotation. With that in mind, we’ve found a plethora of printed pieces that nail the fall aesthetic, so read on for our current favorites!

21 patterned and printed dresses we love for fall

Mini dresses

1. Our absolute favorite: This ruffle wrap dress by BB Dakota has a dark purple floral print that is so seasonal!

2. We also like: Although this Elan dress is featured as camouflage, you can totally add leather jacket and ankle boots to make it a #OOTD boho!

3. We cannot forget: Buyers say this babydoll dress from BP. is a great summer and fall option, making it ideal for this time of year!

4. Best embroidered dress: The floral design of this Milumia dress is actually sewn over a layer of mesh, and the look stands out the most on the sheer long sleeves!

5. Most valued customers: Over 36,000 buyers are obsessed with this tunic dress from Amoretu and wear it all year round!

6. Honorable mention: Reviewers who claim to never talk about their purchases were quite impressed with this romantic Dokotoo dress sing its praises in the comments!

7. Most Trendy Choice: The darker flowers of this fluid off shoulder dress by Romwe works great for the colder months, it will look too cool with combat tights and boots!

8. Our absolute favorite: This Halogen dress has a subtle leopard-style print, which makes it dreamy for a multitude of different settings!

9. We also like: Each model that this relaxed LILBETTER dress is available in is beyond chic!

ten. Make the cut Moment: Were so in love with the abstract piece which was one of the the winning looks of the AmazonsMake the cut!

11. We cannot forget: This dress by ASTR the Label has a meadow aesthetic that’s incredibly feminine and beyond gorgeous!

12. Best bohemian fall dress: You can extend your bohemian summer wardrobe until fall with this gorgeous romwe embroidered dress!

13. Honorable mention: If you were looking for a dress that you can wear to a variety of weddings, check out this number of Simple flavor!

14. Best flattering midi dress: Wrap dresses like this one from Kormei look amazing on so many different body types!

Long dresses

15. Our absolute favorite: Elegant! This MITILLY long dress nails the polka dot pattern in a unique and different way!

16. We also like: This dress kranda is a big hit with buyers who say it is super accommodating for any type of figure, including expectant women!

17. We cannot forget: Reviewer Says They Get Compliments Galore Every Time They Wear this Sweatyrocks dresss, so it’s obviously a winner!

18. For free-spirited fashionistas: If you are a fan of the casual bohemian look, you might want to pick up this dress of the Free People AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE!

19. For the statement style: Although this dress from Fraiche by J is full length, the outer chiffon layer is slightly sheer. A touch of transparency!

20. The evaluators recommend: This floral PRETTYGARDEN dress is such a hit, buyers say they want to get it in all colors!

21. We cannot forget: If you are going to a music festival or concert this fall and want a Coachella style look, this R.Vivimos dressis the best!

