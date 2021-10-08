Connect with us

The best street style at Paris Fashion Week spring 2022

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

During Paris Fashion Week, photographer Christina Fragkou captured street styles during the nine days of shows and events.

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @louispisano

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Hera wears Daily Paper pants and jacket with Goossens jewelry and an Off White bag.
Instagram: @herapradel

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

I just wanted to be comfortable. I like earth colors, nothing too bright!
Instagram: @ogqueen

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: amyyaa_

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Cvco: I am inspired by my mom. Tshegue: I am inspired by chaos.
Instagram: @_covco and @tshegue_official

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Different influencers inspire my style Oh, and TikTok.
Instagram: @elviedesu

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Jessica wears Ottolinger top and shorts, Doc Martens and Dior bag.
Instagram: @jessicaaidi

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Sofia wears all vintage. I am inspired by the party life.
Instagram: @sofsanfe__

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Aleali wears Ottolinger shirt and pants, Mowalola handbag and Miista boots.
Instagram: @alealimay

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

I am a walking disco ball; I need to dance!
Instagram: @yumasui

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

I love corsets and am a huge fan of the 60s, especially when it comes to shoes!
Instagram: @ aim_.d

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Courtney wears Ottolinger outfit and Gucci shoes.
Instagram: @toujours judge

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Maria wears Ottolinger.
Instagram: @maria_bernad

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Kiddy wears Prada top, jacket and gloves; Mugler pants; and Ann Demeulemeester shoes.
Instagram: @areyoukitty

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Cindy wears Ottolinger and Rick Owens shoes.
Instagram: @cindybruna

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @susiebubble

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @sachaquenby

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @parlonsstyle

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Courtney wears a Courrges leather ensemble.
Instagram: @toujours judge

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Ellie is wearing a Coperni top and bag.
Instagram: @slipintostyle

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Scottie wears a vintage look that’s a bit Audrey Hepburn.
Instagram: @scottielarsonn

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Devon wears a vintage outfit with a Maison Margiela bag. I believe in sustainability and I don’t want to add to my footprint, so I dress mostly vintage. I designed this outfit entirely around this perfect jacket. I wish I had had this when I was a kid.
Instagram: @devonkaylor

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Kristen wears Loewe dress and Munthe coat with Ottolinger bag.
Today is vacation style: Miami and retirement homes and White lotus!
Instagram: @kristenvbateman

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @louloudesaison

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Jamie-Maree wears a Balenciaga outfit.
Instagram: @airtomyearth

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Selma wears Patou pants and jacket with vintage waistcoat, JW Anderson bag, Gucci necklaces, Nanushka sunglasses and Yeezy shoes.
Instagram: @selmakacisebbagh

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

My friend who owns a vintage store dresses me. He wanted me to get out of my comfort zone because normally I dress very female, and these are all men’s clothes!
Instagram: @la_dingue

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Petra wears Rsum dress with ASOS shoes and Cala Jade bag.
Instagram: @petrahenriette

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Louis wears Coperni.
Instagram: @louispisano

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Nina wears a Hyein SEO outfit with a Coperni bag and Celine boots.
Instagram: @ninauc

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Gala wears a Coperni outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Valentino sunglasses.
Instagram: @galagonzalez

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Tiffany wears an Attico outfit with a Chanel bag.
Instagram: @handinfire

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Linda wears an Ivy Park x Adidas jumpsuit and Zara shoes.
Instagram: @letscooktonite

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

I don’t really have any inspiration today. I just wanted to wear my Crocs and show them off, so I put on black!
Instagram: @ 17xpk_

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

My inspiration is retro, 70s, 80s. It’s a bit of a mix!
Instagram: @missgeburtz

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Hillary is wearing Collina Strada.
Instagram: @_collina

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

I couldn’t decide which shoes to wear so I wore one of each.
Instagram: @selenaforrest

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

To be honest, I just wanted to match my hair!
Instagram: @hannahparent

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @ clementine.bal

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

I am from Geneva and wanted to buy new clothes. I went to my friend’s vintage store and gave him the freedom to dress me. I was his doll.
Instagram: @spiceandcurls

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @angel__emoji

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Symone is wearing Vivienne Westwood.
Instagram: @the_symone

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Michelle wears a vintage dress, Balenciaga jacket and Louis Vuitton boots with a Loewe bag.
Instagram: @laffmichelle

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Miss Fame wears Vivienne Westwood with Earnest shoes.
Instagram: @missfamenyc

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Linda, left, wears a vintage Yves Saint-Laurent top, Raey jacket, Rhe pants and Prada shoes with a Herms bag. Erika wears Celine top, By Malene Birger coat and Christopher Esber shoes with Herms bag.
Instagram: @lindatol_ and @erika_boldrin

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Alex wears Loewe.
Instagram: @alexgoyaa

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Taqwa wears Fendi.
Instagram: @taqwabintali

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Tiana wears a vintage top and skirt, Pretty Brain Vomit tights and tabi with a Telfar bag.
Instagram: @ sade.stan

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Caro is wearing Loewe.
Instagram: @carodaur

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Yilan wears a Maisonprin sweater, vintage cardigan, Zara pants and Alexander McQueen shoes.
Instagram: @yilun_hua

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Sarah wears a Vivienne Westwood shirt, a Samse & Samse skirt, Doc Martens and Ray-Ban glasses with a Coperni bag.
Instagram: @sarahloufalk

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Emma wears an Auréliane outfit with Zara shoes and a Lancel bag.
Instagram: @ emma.siaut

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Lately, I’ve loved monotonous outfits. I also like some false fur.
Instagram: @pilarmadimin

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Lisa wears Victoria Beckham blouse and Studio Sut pants with Bottega Veneta shoes and bag.
Instagram: @ lisa.aiken

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Caro wears Herms sweater, Attico shorts, Giambattista Valli jacket and Miu Miu shoes.
Instagram: @carodaur

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Emili wears Lanvin with a JW PEI bag.
Instagram: @emilisindlev

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @reishito

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Chlo wears a Loulou Studio top and Rotate shoes with a Chanel bag.
Instagram: @louloudesaison

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Eugnie wears Prada.
Instagram: @eugenietrochu

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @jaimetoutcheztoi

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Emna wears a Ludovic crop, a Red cardigan, Louis Vuitton pants and Ghazal shoes with a By Far bag.
Instagram: @emnitta

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Tiffany wears Rick Owens skirt and Money shirt with Balenciaga shoes and Herms bag.
Instagram: @handinfire

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Johanna wears Zaza Design dress, Escada coat, Be Goldish necklace, Hugo Boss shoes and Stella McCartney leggings.
Instagram: @johannakeimeyer

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Devon wears Jojo jeans with a vintage hat, dress and gloves.
Instagram: @devonkaylor

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @ st.einberg

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Chiara wears vintage blazer, Jacquemus top and Alanui pants with Tory Burch bag and Bottega Veneta shoes.
Instagram: @chiaratotire

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Jenny wears a Miu Miu dress over a Prada top.
Instagram: @jennymwalton

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Monica wears a vintage coat, Falke socks, Miu Miu shoes and Rendel sunglasses.
Instagram: @monicaainleydlv

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Alaa wears vintage skirt, Chlo shoes and AKA coat with Paco Rabanne bag.
Instagram: alaa

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Thssia is wearing Miu Miu.
Instagram: @thassianaves

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Kay wears Lacoste.
Instagram: kaaymbl

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Lena wears a Miu Miu look with Alexander McQueen boots.
Instagram: @lenamahfouf

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Courtney is wearing Miu Miu.
Instagram: @toujours judge

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Blanca wears a Lacoste outfit with Nike shoes and a Y / Project scarf.
Instagram: @blancamiro

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Snehal and Jyoti wear Chanel with custom pants.
Instagram: snejyo

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Lauren wears Lacoste.
Instagram: @theimpossiblemuse

Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou

Instagram: @annarvitiello

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

