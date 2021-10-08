Fashion
The best street style at Paris Fashion Week spring 2022
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
During Paris Fashion Week, photographer Christina Fragkou captured street styles during the nine days of shows and events.
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @louispisano
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Hera wears Daily Paper pants and jacket with Goossens jewelry and an Off White bag.
Instagram: @herapradel
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
I just wanted to be comfortable. I like earth colors, nothing too bright!
Instagram: @ogqueen
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: amyyaa_
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Cvco: I am inspired by my mom. Tshegue: I am inspired by chaos.
Instagram: @_covco and @tshegue_official
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Different influencers inspire my style Oh, and TikTok.
Instagram: @elviedesu
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Jessica wears Ottolinger top and shorts, Doc Martens and Dior bag.
Instagram: @jessicaaidi
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Sofia wears all vintage. I am inspired by the party life.
Instagram: @sofsanfe__
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Aleali wears Ottolinger shirt and pants, Mowalola handbag and Miista boots.
Instagram: @alealimay
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
I am a walking disco ball; I need to dance!
Instagram: @yumasui
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
I love corsets and am a huge fan of the 60s, especially when it comes to shoes!
Instagram: @ aim_.d
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Courtney wears Ottolinger outfit and Gucci shoes.
Instagram: @toujours judge
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Maria wears Ottolinger.
Instagram: @maria_bernad
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Kiddy wears Prada top, jacket and gloves; Mugler pants; and Ann Demeulemeester shoes.
Instagram: @areyoukitty
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Cindy wears Ottolinger and Rick Owens shoes.
Instagram: @cindybruna
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @susiebubble
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @sachaquenby
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @parlonsstyle
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Courtney wears a Courrges leather ensemble.
Instagram: @toujours judge
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Ellie is wearing a Coperni top and bag.
Instagram: @slipintostyle
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Scottie wears a vintage look that’s a bit Audrey Hepburn.
Instagram: @scottielarsonn
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Devon wears a vintage outfit with a Maison Margiela bag. I believe in sustainability and I don’t want to add to my footprint, so I dress mostly vintage. I designed this outfit entirely around this perfect jacket. I wish I had had this when I was a kid.
Instagram: @devonkaylor
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Kristen wears Loewe dress and Munthe coat with Ottolinger bag.
Today is vacation style: Miami and retirement homes and White lotus!
Instagram: @kristenvbateman
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @louloudesaison
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Jamie-Maree wears a Balenciaga outfit.
Instagram: @airtomyearth
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Selma wears Patou pants and jacket with vintage waistcoat, JW Anderson bag, Gucci necklaces, Nanushka sunglasses and Yeezy shoes.
Instagram: @selmakacisebbagh
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
My friend who owns a vintage store dresses me. He wanted me to get out of my comfort zone because normally I dress very female, and these are all men’s clothes!
Instagram: @la_dingue
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Petra wears Rsum dress with ASOS shoes and Cala Jade bag.
Instagram: @petrahenriette
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Louis wears Coperni.
Instagram: @louispisano
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Nina wears a Hyein SEO outfit with a Coperni bag and Celine boots.
Instagram: @ninauc
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Gala wears a Coperni outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Valentino sunglasses.
Instagram: @galagonzalez
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Tiffany wears an Attico outfit with a Chanel bag.
Instagram: @handinfire
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Linda wears an Ivy Park x Adidas jumpsuit and Zara shoes.
Instagram: @letscooktonite
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
I don’t really have any inspiration today. I just wanted to wear my Crocs and show them off, so I put on black!
Instagram: @ 17xpk_
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
My inspiration is retro, 70s, 80s. It’s a bit of a mix!
Instagram: @missgeburtz
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Hillary is wearing Collina Strada.
Instagram: @_collina
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
I couldn’t decide which shoes to wear so I wore one of each.
Instagram: @selenaforrest
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
To be honest, I just wanted to match my hair!
Instagram: @hannahparent
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @ clementine.bal
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
I am from Geneva and wanted to buy new clothes. I went to my friend’s vintage store and gave him the freedom to dress me. I was his doll.
Instagram: @spiceandcurls
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @angel__emoji
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Symone is wearing Vivienne Westwood.
Instagram: @the_symone
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Michelle wears a vintage dress, Balenciaga jacket and Louis Vuitton boots with a Loewe bag.
Instagram: @laffmichelle
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Miss Fame wears Vivienne Westwood with Earnest shoes.
Instagram: @missfamenyc
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Linda, left, wears a vintage Yves Saint-Laurent top, Raey jacket, Rhe pants and Prada shoes with a Herms bag. Erika wears Celine top, By Malene Birger coat and Christopher Esber shoes with Herms bag.
Instagram: @lindatol_ and @erika_boldrin
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Alex wears Loewe.
Instagram: @alexgoyaa
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Taqwa wears Fendi.
Instagram: @taqwabintali
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Tiana wears a vintage top and skirt, Pretty Brain Vomit tights and tabi with a Telfar bag.
Instagram: @ sade.stan
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Caro is wearing Loewe.
Instagram: @carodaur
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Yilan wears a Maisonprin sweater, vintage cardigan, Zara pants and Alexander McQueen shoes.
Instagram: @yilun_hua
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Sarah wears a Vivienne Westwood shirt, a Samse & Samse skirt, Doc Martens and Ray-Ban glasses with a Coperni bag.
Instagram: @sarahloufalk
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Emma wears an Auréliane outfit with Zara shoes and a Lancel bag.
Instagram: @ emma.siaut
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Lately, I’ve loved monotonous outfits. I also like some false fur.
Instagram: @pilarmadimin
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Lisa wears Victoria Beckham blouse and Studio Sut pants with Bottega Veneta shoes and bag.
Instagram: @ lisa.aiken
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Caro wears Herms sweater, Attico shorts, Giambattista Valli jacket and Miu Miu shoes.
Instagram: @carodaur
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Emili wears Lanvin with a JW PEI bag.
Instagram: @emilisindlev
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @reishito
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Chlo wears a Loulou Studio top and Rotate shoes with a Chanel bag.
Instagram: @louloudesaison
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Eugnie wears Prada.
Instagram: @eugenietrochu
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @jaimetoutcheztoi
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Emna wears a Ludovic crop, a Red cardigan, Louis Vuitton pants and Ghazal shoes with a By Far bag.
Instagram: @emnitta
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Tiffany wears Rick Owens skirt and Money shirt with Balenciaga shoes and Herms bag.
Instagram: @handinfire
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Johanna wears Zaza Design dress, Escada coat, Be Goldish necklace, Hugo Boss shoes and Stella McCartney leggings.
Instagram: @johannakeimeyer
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Devon wears Jojo jeans with a vintage hat, dress and gloves.
Instagram: @devonkaylor
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @ st.einberg
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Chiara wears vintage blazer, Jacquemus top and Alanui pants with Tory Burch bag and Bottega Veneta shoes.
Instagram: @chiaratotire
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Jenny wears a Miu Miu dress over a Prada top.
Instagram: @jennymwalton
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Monica wears a vintage coat, Falke socks, Miu Miu shoes and Rendel sunglasses.
Instagram: @monicaainleydlv
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Alaa wears vintage skirt, Chlo shoes and AKA coat with Paco Rabanne bag.
Instagram: alaa
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Thssia is wearing Miu Miu.
Instagram: @thassianaves
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Kay wears Lacoste.
Instagram: kaaymbl
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Lena wears a Miu Miu look with Alexander McQueen boots.
Instagram: @lenamahfouf
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Courtney is wearing Miu Miu.
Instagram: @toujours judge
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Blanca wears a Lacoste outfit with Nike shoes and a Y / Project scarf.
Instagram: @blancamiro
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Snehal and Jyoti wear Chanel with custom pants.
Instagram: snejyo
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Lauren wears Lacoste.
Instagram: @theimpossiblemuse
Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou
Instagram: @annarvitiello
Sources
2/ https://www.thecut.com/2021/10/the-best-street-style-at-paris-fashion-week-spring-2022.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]