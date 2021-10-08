The best street style at Paris Fashion Week spring 2022





Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou During Paris Fashion Week, photographer Christina Fragkou captured street styles during the nine days of shows and events. Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: @louispisano Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Hera wears Daily Paper pants and jacket with Goossens jewelry and an Off White bag.

Instagram: @herapradel Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou I just wanted to be comfortable. I like earth colors, nothing too bright!

Instagram: @ogqueen Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: amyyaa_ Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Cvco: I am inspired by my mom. Tshegue: I am inspired by chaos.

Instagram: @_covco and @tshegue_official Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Different influencers inspire my style Oh, and TikTok.

Instagram: @elviedesu Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Jessica wears Ottolinger top and shorts, Doc Martens and Dior bag.

Instagram: @jessicaaidi Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Sofia wears all vintage. I am inspired by the party life.

Instagram: @sofsanfe__ Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Aleali wears Ottolinger shirt and pants, Mowalola handbag and Miista boots.

Instagram: @alealimay Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou I am a walking disco ball; I need to dance!

Instagram: @yumasui Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou I love corsets and am a huge fan of the 60s, especially when it comes to shoes!

Instagram: @ aim_.d Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Courtney wears Ottolinger outfit and Gucci shoes.

Instagram: @toujours judge Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Maria wears Ottolinger.

Instagram: @maria_bernad Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Kiddy wears Prada top, jacket and gloves; Mugler pants; and Ann Demeulemeester shoes.

Instagram: @areyoukitty Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Cindy wears Ottolinger and Rick Owens shoes.

Instagram: @cindybruna Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: @susiebubble Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: @sachaquenby Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: @parlonsstyle Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Courtney wears a Courrges leather ensemble.

Instagram: @toujours judge Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Ellie is wearing a Coperni top and bag.

Instagram: @slipintostyle Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Scottie wears a vintage look that’s a bit Audrey Hepburn.

Instagram: @scottielarsonn Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Devon wears a vintage outfit with a Maison Margiela bag. I believe in sustainability and I don’t want to add to my footprint, so I dress mostly vintage. I designed this outfit entirely around this perfect jacket. I wish I had had this when I was a kid.

Instagram: @devonkaylor Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Kristen wears Loewe dress and Munthe coat with Ottolinger bag.

Today is vacation style: Miami and retirement homes and White lotus!

Instagram: @kristenvbateman Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: @louloudesaison Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Jamie-Maree wears a Balenciaga outfit.

Instagram: @airtomyearth Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Selma wears Patou pants and jacket with vintage waistcoat, JW Anderson bag, Gucci necklaces, Nanushka sunglasses and Yeezy shoes.

Instagram: @selmakacisebbagh Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou My friend who owns a vintage store dresses me. He wanted me to get out of my comfort zone because normally I dress very female, and these are all men’s clothes!

Instagram: @la_dingue Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Petra wears Rsum dress with ASOS shoes and Cala Jade bag.

Instagram: @petrahenriette Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Louis wears Coperni.

Instagram: @louispisano Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Nina wears a Hyein SEO outfit with a Coperni bag and Celine boots.

Instagram: @ninauc Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Gala wears a Coperni outfit with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Valentino sunglasses.

Instagram: @galagonzalez Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Tiffany wears an Attico outfit with a Chanel bag.

Instagram: @handinfire Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Linda wears an Ivy Park x Adidas jumpsuit and Zara shoes.

Instagram: @letscooktonite Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou I don’t really have any inspiration today. I just wanted to wear my Crocs and show them off, so I put on black!

Instagram: @ 17xpk_ Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou My inspiration is retro, 70s, 80s. It’s a bit of a mix!

Instagram: @missgeburtz Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Hillary is wearing Collina Strada.

Instagram: @_collina Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou I couldn’t decide which shoes to wear so I wore one of each.

Instagram: @selenaforrest Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou To be honest, I just wanted to match my hair!

Instagram: @hannahparent Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: @ clementine.bal Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou I am from Geneva and wanted to buy new clothes. I went to my friend’s vintage store and gave him the freedom to dress me. I was his doll.

Instagram: @spiceandcurls Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: @angel__emoji Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Symone is wearing Vivienne Westwood.

Instagram: @the_symone Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Michelle wears a vintage dress, Balenciaga jacket and Louis Vuitton boots with a Loewe bag.

Instagram: @laffmichelle Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Miss Fame wears Vivienne Westwood with Earnest shoes.

Instagram: @missfamenyc Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Linda, left, wears a vintage Yves Saint-Laurent top, Raey jacket, Rhe pants and Prada shoes with a Herms bag. Erika wears Celine top, By Malene Birger coat and Christopher Esber shoes with Herms bag.

Instagram: @lindatol_ and @erika_boldrin Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Alex wears Loewe.

Instagram: @alexgoyaa Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Taqwa wears Fendi.

Instagram: @taqwabintali Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Tiana wears a vintage top and skirt, Pretty Brain Vomit tights and tabi with a Telfar bag.

Instagram: @ sade.stan Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Caro is wearing Loewe.

Instagram: @carodaur Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Yilan wears a Maisonprin sweater, vintage cardigan, Zara pants and Alexander McQueen shoes.

Instagram: @yilun_hua Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Sarah wears a Vivienne Westwood shirt, a Samse & Samse skirt, Doc Martens and Ray-Ban glasses with a Coperni bag.

Instagram: @sarahloufalk Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Emma wears an Auréliane outfit with Zara shoes and a Lancel bag.

Instagram: @ emma.siaut Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Lately, I’ve loved monotonous outfits. I also like some false fur.

Instagram: @pilarmadimin Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Lisa wears Victoria Beckham blouse and Studio Sut pants with Bottega Veneta shoes and bag.

Instagram: @ lisa.aiken Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Caro wears Herms sweater, Attico shorts, Giambattista Valli jacket and Miu Miu shoes.

Instagram: @carodaur Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Emili wears Lanvin with a JW PEI bag.

Instagram: @emilisindlev Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: @reishito Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Chlo wears a Loulou Studio top and Rotate shoes with a Chanel bag.

Instagram: @louloudesaison Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Eugnie wears Prada.

Instagram: @eugenietrochu Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: @jaimetoutcheztoi Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Emna wears a Ludovic crop, a Red cardigan, Louis Vuitton pants and Ghazal shoes with a By Far bag.

Instagram: @emnitta Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Tiffany wears Rick Owens skirt and Money shirt with Balenciaga shoes and Herms bag.

Instagram: @handinfire Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Johanna wears Zaza Design dress, Escada coat, Be Goldish necklace, Hugo Boss shoes and Stella McCartney leggings.

Instagram: @johannakeimeyer Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Devon wears Jojo jeans with a vintage hat, dress and gloves.

Instagram: @devonkaylor Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Instagram: @ st.einberg Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Chiara wears vintage blazer, Jacquemus top and Alanui pants with Tory Burch bag and Bottega Veneta shoes.

Instagram: @chiaratotire Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Jenny wears a Miu Miu dress over a Prada top.

Instagram: @jennymwalton Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Monica wears a vintage coat, Falke socks, Miu Miu shoes and Rendel sunglasses.

Instagram: @monicaainleydlv Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Alaa wears vintage skirt, Chlo shoes and AKA coat with Paco Rabanne bag.

Instagram: alaa Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Thssia is wearing Miu Miu.

Instagram: @thassianaves Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Kay wears Lacoste.

Instagram: kaaymbl Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Lena wears a Miu Miu look with Alexander McQueen boots.

Instagram: @lenamahfouf Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Courtney is wearing Miu Miu.

Instagram: @toujours judge Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Blanca wears a Lacoste outfit with Nike shoes and a Y / Project scarf.

Instagram: @blancamiro Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Snehal and Jyoti wear Chanel with custom pants.

Instagram: snejyo Photo credit: Christina Fragkou / Cris Fragkou Lauren wears Lacoste.

