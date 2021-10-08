EG Unified revises student dress code | New

Last month, the Elk Grove Unified School District board approved a new dress code aimed at creating a more cohesive approach to school uniforms and correcting the unbalanced impact on schoolgirls and students of color.

The previous policy was last revised in the 1990s to “provide limited detail” to schools that focused primarily on uniforms, said on September 21 Matthew Espinosa, an expert on the education fairs program of the district. Addressing the Board of Directors at its regular meeting.

Over time, there are many variations. There are variations in dress code policies at different school sites, as well as variations in approaches to addressing implementation, purpose, dress and grooming issues. “He said.

Data from the district also showed that African American, Native American and Hispanic students are very likely to be punished for dress code violations. Within the same three groups, there were classes in which boys were more likely to be raped. African American, Native American, Filipino, or Caucasian schoolgirls had years of disproportionate quotes.

The board voted 6-1 to approve the revised policy, and councilor Nancy Shares Espinosa voted against.

With the revision, the dress code provides a framework for each school to compare existing dress codes. As a rule of thumb, it assumes that the dress code should be fair. It also states that policy enforcement should minimize conflict and facilitate learning, including through conversations and lowering barriers to comply with the rules.

In response to last year’s call for change, the district established a task force made up of staff, school boards, students, families and representatives of community members.

Weeks before the new policy was introduced, four people, including two students and the owner of the Elk Grove bookstore, called for a full, gender-independent dress code. Public commentators said the policy of the time allowed girls to take responsibility for the thoughts and actions of their classmates.

“Young girls are ashamed to dress others on the part of teachers and managers just because they weren’t dressed properly,” Tinsae Birhanu, a junior at Cosumnes Oaks High School, told the board of directors. September 7.

“I encourage you (the school board) to urge the entire school district to no longer enforce dress codes that do not meet the criteria of universality and equality, and to hurry up the dress code,” said A. The sheet says. Emily Autenrieth, co-owner of Table Bookstore, approved the review work.

After Espinosa announced a new policy on September 21, Councilor Espinosa and Gina Jammerson expressed concern that the policy was not concrete enough and may continue to allow for subjective application. low.

“What I’m hearing is that the plan isn’t really about solving this subjective problem,” Espinosa said.

She said details of the plan will be worked out as the task force develops business rules based on council policy.

“We’re talking about what it means to cover underwear and what happens if the bra straps are visible,” Espinosa told the audience in an interview as an example of a topic the task force work.

In an interview, Joel Boyd, vice president of the EGUSD Parent Coalition and a member of the Dress Code Task Force, described what he thinks a successful implementation means, especially for African students. Americans.

“What this looks like will also show a reduction in dress code violations and an overall impact on the overall unbalanced discipline of African American children,” Boyd said. He said students should not lose learning opportunities by being taken out of class because of their clothes.

The school district needs to do better, Boyd said. “I think it’s a step in the right direction.”