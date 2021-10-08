Nouri Hassan diversifies the fashion industry by creating an inclusive casting collective

Fed

Nouri Hassan is an Egyptian-Guyanese model, casting director and founder of XYNE AGENCY, which paves the way for fashion industry to become more diverse and inclusive.

Nouri first decided to pursue modeling after receiving encouragement from her family. They would say it jokingly like, you’re so tall and skinny and pretty, like, you should be fashionable, said Nouri Aware. I have taken my family’s comments about being a model at face value.

Nouris’ first modeling session was with Seduce, when she was 18 years old. We were making a story about stretch marks, and just body positivity in general. It was the first time I was on set with curvy models, Nouri tells In The Know. Just being there, surrounded by curvy models, I realized I must be proud of the body I’m in. I shouldn’t be ashamed of my body.

Being surrounded by confident and fierce women had a great effect on Nouri. It took me out of my comfort zone so much that I was like, wait, I really want to keep doing this, she said.

Like Nouris modeling As her career progressed, she noticed that while most of the sets she was on seemed to be diverse, she didn’t feel that the diversity was genuine.

Usually, the cast on the sets I’m on is very diverse. But for some reason, it just doesn’t feel as authentic as it should, Nouri told In The Know. Seems like a lot of casting directors and brands just tick boxes just to make it feel inclusive and genuine. But at the end of the day, it’s quite performative.

Nouri therefore decided to take matters into his own hands by creating XYNE AGENCY, which focuses on the representation of diverse talents and the creation of more inclusive spaces in the world of fashion.

I started XYNE about two years ago. XYNE is a cast and mother agency. We believe in genuine inclusiveness, the diversity, and the representation of all kinds of individuals, explains Nouri.

One of the goals of XYNE is to ensure that their models get correct rates, correct uses and avoid exploitation. I wanted to step in and help friends and those underrepresented people to just say you have to go through an agent, and you have to work through me, and like, I’m going to give you their rate and proper terms, Nouri says.

While having a diverse cast of models is a step in the right direction, Nouri believes that real inclusion happens behind the scenes.

I believe if you want to be genuinely inclusive you have to have POC in front and behind the camera, Nouri told In The Know. So Nouri started The Bipoc network, a directory where brands can find diverse talents for roles such as stylists, makeup artists, hairdressers and photographers.

It started as a spreadsheet and grew into over 100 photographers, over 60 stylists, [all] everywhere, says Nouri. And even the creatives I work with on set, I realized that they had been hired by the BIPOC network to be on set with me that day.

Looking ahead, Nouri is optimistic about XYNE AGENCY’s ability to continue to develop its diverse talent pool.

It was so exciting to watch the agency grow over the past two years, Nouri told In The Know. Social media has made it possible to diversify the industry because you are able to recruit new talent at any time.

Nouris’ diversification efforts shed a bright light on the future of the fashion industry, and she hopes she and her brand can inspire more people to take part in the changing landscape of fashion.

I hope people see the work I do, both as a model, as a casting director, and realize that they can be involved too, says Nouri. The fashion the industry should not be at an unattainable level. It must be accessible and realistic.

