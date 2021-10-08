Fashion
Fixmatti sweater dress makes you feel like you’re wrapped in a blanket
In the fall, once the weather starts to get cold, all we want to do is envelop us in our favorite cozy blanket and relax on the sofa. If it was socially acceptable to bring our blankets withWe go out to dinner, we honestly would. But of course, that’s not exactly the case.
If you have an upcoming event that requires formal wear, get excited. We have found an amazing dress you should know! This sweater dress by Fixmatti is so elegant, but according to buyers it feels like wearing a blanket instead of a dress. Goals, right?
Get the Fixmatti Women’s Elegant V-Neck Mesh Dress for $ 43, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date October 8, 2021, but are subject to change.
This wrap dress is made from a soft knit material which is very comfortable and even more beautiful. The neckline is incredibly low and you can rock the dress slightly off the shoulder, which looks romantic and feminine. It fits freely over the top and tapers into the skirt for a slim fit. The top and bottom are separated by a self-tie belt that you can adjust to accentuate your waist and create a flattering silhouette!
We were delighted that there was a strap on the back of the dress to keep the sleeves from falling off your arms which could potentially create a fashion faux pas situation. The cut is absolutely adorable and the photos buyers take are convincing We what we must make room for this dress in our cupboards as soon as possible.
The dress comes in so many different shades, and ecstatic shoppers are looking to shop for more options to flesh out their fall and winter wardrobe! When you find a dress as beautiful and comfortable as this, you want to grab as many versions of it as possible, which just shows how amazing it is. This might be the perfect dress for cold weather, so act on it!
