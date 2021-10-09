Los Angeles Fashion Week is back with Art Hearts in-person runway lineup at the Majestic Downtown





ANGELS, October 8, 2021 / PRNewswire / – In October, Los Angeles Fashion Week Will Say Goodbye to Virtual Catwalks Fashion Hearts Art kicks off a week of key shows and events at the Majestic Downtown. To take place October 14-17, the return of face-to-face shows marks a moment of creative inspiration and renewal for designers. Customers can expect bold streetwear designs, personalized lingerie, modern tailoring and ready-to-wear from the most sought-after national and international designers. This season, EyeBuyDirect has partnered with Los Angeles Fashion Week as a main sponsor. EyeBuyDirect will provide designers with some of the hottest styles for parading models. VIP guests will find stylish and quality EyeBuyDirect frames in their event gift bags and will be encouraged to share their favorite styles on social media using the hashtag #RunwayMyWay. The beauty trends hitting the catwalks are made possible by beauty title sponsor Runway Rogue, the official sponsor of the Japonesque makeup tool and the official sponsor of ICON haircare. Additional sponsors include: Classic Cat, Rockstar Energy Drink, Pretty Party, Shibue Couture, The Makeup Light, Simply Gum, Eat Me Guilt Free, Top Chico, Hint Water, Florapy Beauty, Sugar & Kush, Simply High, Warwick LA and AHF media partners: California Apparel News, Angeleno Magazine, Fashion Week Online, 24Fashion TV, FNL Networks, BEHIND IT Magazine and Famous and Savage Magazine. The event will feature an art gallery curated by Six Summit Gallery. Special thanks to the official sponsor of the Hilton Checkers Los Angeles hotel, the premier pre-event pre-event drinks and dinner place. Happy hour will be held on the roof of the Hilton Checkers each day from 5 pm-6pm. TICKETS FOR ANGELS FASHION WEEK CALENDAR Thursday October 14

6 p.m. Open doors

7 p.m. SKY HOUSE By Skye Yayoi Drynan

9 p.m. Merlin castell, Gh Luxury Lingerie Friday, October 15

6 p.m. Open doors

7 p.m. Eni Buiron WOMAN, Alexis Monsanto, Glaudi

9 p.m. Watt x WG, Willfredo Gerardo

10:30 p.m. Official afterparty organized by Classic Cat The story continues saturday 16 october

6 p.m. Open doors

7 p.m. ARGYLE GRANT, Chicago Playground, Chavez Inc.

9 p.m. Mr. Triple X, Kentaro Kameyama, Barcelona cost

10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Official afterparty at Warwick LA Sunday 17th October

6 p.m. Open doors

7 p.m. NATALIA FEDNER, Stormy weather, Giannina Azar

8 p.m. Presentation by Adolfo Sanchez

9 p.m. Kenneth barlis, ASTA RAZMA, Diana Couture X UBS Gold

10:30 p.m. Official closing gala organized by Classic Cat For more information contact:

[email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/los-angeles-fashion-week-back-174000252.html

