Madonna makes flashy appearance in lace mini dress and strappy heels on Jimmy Fallons table
Madonna made a flashy appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
The Singer Material Girl stopped by the late night series to promote its new documentary Madame X Thursday night. She caused a stir by climbing onto Fallons’ table while the host interviewed her. For her appearance, Madonna wore a black mini dress. The strapless part featured lace details while the skirt was pleated. She added a black lace fingerless glove to her right arm and a red satin glove to her left. The singer wore fishnet tights and added a lot of jewelry to the final look.
More New Shoes
For his shoes, the pop star kept the black theme of the outfit. She opted for black pointy heels. The shoes featured strap details on the upper and on the ankles and were about 4 inches tall.
When it comes to shoes, Madonna has specific styles that she’s been wearing for years now. The star prefers to don open or pointy pumps, as well as high boots and ankle strap sandals for events and performances, much like those worn on the talk show. While these styles often come from her favorite brand, Louboutin, she also wears top brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy for footwear. When more casual, Madonna can be spotted in Chanel flats, Ugg slippers, and sneakers from Adidas and Nike. The singer has been a mainstay of the fashion industry for years, serving as a muse for designers like Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and more, as well as launching her own Material Girl fashion label at Macys.
