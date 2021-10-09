Fashion
Can the rule of three solve all my clothing problems?
I recently started watching YouTube videos on making capsule wardrobes. Several presenters mention the rule of three (colors), but they don’t do a good job of explaining the concept. For example: I wear my glasses all day, every day, and they have brown frames. Does this mean that brown is still one of my three colors? Is jewelry one of the three colors? Finally, what about a garment with a multicolored print? To help! Helen, Bronxville, NY
There are actually many and varied rules of threes in the world. Why? Because School rock told us everything in 1973, three is a magic number. This is the smallest number required to create a model, and models are how humans process information.
People love the triads. We have three branches of government, three witches in Macbeth, three body paragraphs in the classic five paragraph essay to make an argument. The Holy Trinity. The three wise men. The Three Stooges, the three bears. I could go on.
As the Romans said, omne trium perfectum. Which translates to, anything that comes in threes is perfect. It might be going a bit far, but you get the idea.
Speech writers have their own rule of threes, which involves rhetorical repetition. See Lincolns Gettysburg Speech, which went in part: We cannot consecrate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot sanctify this earth. Government of the people, by the people, for the people. Likewise mathematicians, whose rule of three has to do with solving linear problems in which three variables are known and the fourth is not.
My personal favorite rule of three is about identifying trends: one example of anything is a fluke, two is a coincidence, three is a trend. But the rule of three you quote is, I believe, derived from color theory and states that the most effective design involves no more than three colors at a time (black and white not included, as they are neutral) . Ideally, they are used in the following proportion: 60% primary, 30% secondary, 10% accent. This rule is used in cinematography, interior decoration and, yes, fashion.
But in fashion, the interpretation is quite loose. Some people, for example, apply it to building or packaging wardrobes, basically adhering to the idea that if you work with the same three colors, you can mix and match them more effectively. It’s true; I do this for fashion week trips.
Others use it to plan daily looks. Steve Jobs did it by wearing the same thing pretty much every day: black turtleneck, bluejeans, white sneakers.
But still others say it’s a hooey load. Anna Piaggi, a brilliant Italian Vogue fashion editor and famous idiosyncratic dresser, has never stuck to three colors in her life. She preferred more than 30 at a time.
If you want to test the concept, the best approach may be to use the rule of three as a general guideline. When it comes to printing, choose the dominant background color such as a shade; accessories are your accent color. (Glasses don’t count.)
And despite those Romans, remember: when it comes to fashion, most rules are made to be broken.
Your style questions, answers
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion readers question, which you can send her anytime via E-mail Where Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
