Can the rule of three solve all my clothing problems?

I recently started watching YouTube videos on making capsule wardrobes. Several presenters mention the rule of three (colors), but they don’t do a good job of explaining the concept. For example: I wear my glasses all day, every day, and they have brown frames. Does this mean that brown is still one of my three colors? Is jewelry one of the three colors? Finally, what about a garment with a multicolored print? To help! Helen, Bronxville, NY

There are actually many and varied rules of threes in the world. Why? Because School rock told us everything in 1973, three is a magic number. This is the smallest number required to create a model, and models are how humans process information.

People love the triads. We have three branches of government, three witches in Macbeth, three body paragraphs in the classic five paragraph essay to make an argument. The Holy Trinity. The three wise men. The Three Stooges, the three bears. I could go on.

As the Romans said, omne trium perfectum. Which translates to, anything that comes in threes is perfect. It might be going a bit far, but you get the idea.

Speech writers have their own rule of threes, which involves rhetorical repetition. See Lincolns Gettysburg Speech, which went in part: We cannot consecrate, we cannot consecrate, we cannot sanctify this earth. Government of the people, by the people, for the people. Likewise mathematicians, whose rule of three has to do with solving linear problems in which three variables are known and the fourth is not.