Meet the designers who are defining a new fashion culture in Italy

We Are Made in Italy, the Fab 5 cover the special digital edition of Vogue Italia

Luca Anzalone for Vogue Italia



Last year, Rome-based designer Stella Jean decided she would not be attending Milan Fashion Week due to the multitude of micro-attacks occurring in the Italian fashion industry against women. people of color. Racial problems in Italy were no longer acceptable. I couldn’t keep quiet and put on a fashion show if nothing bad was going on, Jean said.

Instead, she refocused her energy to create a space for color designers to be seen. Today, a year later, Milan Fashion Week presented for the first time 5 color designers, redefining what Made in Italy design is and who are the designers who create it.

Michelle Ngonmo, Founder of Afro Fashion Week Milan, spotted the talents of BIPOC over the past 6 years and discovered the 5 designers who presented their participation in the brand new initiative known as We Are Made in Italy . They even recently made the cover of Vogue.

Nyny Ryke, designer and one of the FAB 5





The global wave of support for the BLM movement was certainly one of the reasons this initiative happened when it did. Last summer the world saw the biggest protests for racial justice and civil rights in a generation take to the streets, countries around the world also began to participate and reflect on the discrimination and inequalities that are occurring. were standardized in their country of origin.

The creators are known as The Fab Five and recently featured on the cover of Vogue Italia. Their goal is to act as bridge builders to educate what the new Made in Italy looks like through their fashion collections. Sheetal Shah, Nyny Ryke, Romy Calzado, Zineb Hazim, Judith Saint Jermain are their names and the faces and hands of a defining moment.

Zineb Hazim, Designer and one of the FAB 5





In Italy, whether it’s done intentionally or not, the point is that color designers who live and work in Italy often feel like the target is missed. Like when the Guccis blackface sweater was sold online, or the Pradas golliwog accessory was available in their stores. Many color designers in Italy believe the only way to avoid this is to allow the people of color inside the editorial design room to make some of the design decisions that impact the world.

Multiculturalism is not just a form of performative propaganda designed for media consumption; it is the true reflection of an Italy in full transformation. This striking presentation gives hope and reassures the often unrecognized creatives that the future is bright, glass ceilings are permeable and that inclusiveness in the creative sector is a continuous, essential and imperative part of Made in Italy, declares Ngonmo.

When I founded Afro Fashion 6 years ago, I wanted to create a platform for the creators of BIPOC, more precisely for the black designers because in the system they were invisible, explains Ngonmo.

With a database of nearly 3,000 BIPOC designers in Italy, it seemed absurd to Ngonmo that no member of color was part of the Italian National Fashion Council or Milan Fashion Week last year. We were able to start a dialogue with the Council and now you can see the presence of more BIPOC designers during this year’s Milan Fashion Week who are working and producing Made in Italy designs, says Ngonmo.

Sheetal Shah, Designer and one of FAB 5





Sheetal Shah, originally from India, has lived and designed in Italy for years. She explained to me what her experience of entering the Italian fashion scene was like. When I started, it was very hard for me to fight against discrimination, explains Shah.

After a while in the north she moved south to Naples the Italian capital of dress suit to work a bit in men’s tailoring as they specialize in tailoring and wanted to do something in men’s fashion afterwards. my experience in textile design. It’s quite different from north to south, very different. I felt more accepted in the south. But the reality is that all over Italy there is still this perception that people have of where you are from and are making judgments based on where you are from, explains Shah.

Despite the more welcoming experience in southern Italy, Shah was aware that she had to return to the north to grow as a designer. Everyone who knew me said that for the style of clothes I made, I had to go to Milan where my type of clothes would be accepted.

Soon after, Shah and the other women were selected to be part of the We Are Made in Italy project.

This project is very interesting for the visibility, but also the creative side, the commercial side, and to learn how to do it. It’s not just about designing, they also help us connect and meet buyers, learn how the production line works, Shah explains. This culture of relationships, Shah explains, can usually only happen if a designer has access to some type of established network.

The designers had a 7 day exhibition in Milan where the buyers went to view the collections and spoke face to face with the designers. We also got to speak with more established designers who shared their experiences about the difficulty of being a designer, Shah explains.

We are Made in Italy has received great support from Camera Della Moda, Vogue Italia, Conde Nest and many old fashion fraternities. Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful were also present to see the collections of different designers at Afro Fashion Week, they all support this project and they want to help the whole team to build more around this project which can give a vision to more talented BIPOC designers, Shah says.

The definition of a people in a globalized world must evolve, We Are Made In Italy has chosen to fight against racism through fashion, but it is important to remember that We Are Made In Italy is also fashion, but not just fashion. Says Judith Saint Jermain, another designer member of the Fab Five initiative, We Are Made in Italy.

(Left to right) Romy Calzado, Judith Saint Jermain, Sheetal Shah Designers and part of the FAB … [+] 5

Luca Anzalone for Vogue



The world is globalizing but that does not always mean that it is fully happening in Italy. Our country has improved a lot in terms of thinking, seeing other cultures and other peoples, but that does not mean that there is full integration and acceptance compared to many other countries. There are still so many stereotypes and discriminations in Italian culture, but we are working to make it more egalitarian and I think we will get there soon, says Nyny Ryke, designer and member of the We Are Made in Italy initiative.

Romy Calzado, designer of Cuban origin who is part of the Fab 5 of the We Are Made in Italy initiative, says it may be premature to say if this business model will last, but she realizes that women have an impact. It is still too early to know if this is a new cultural business model but I still feel the support of many people from BIPOC even on social networks who see us as a model.

Creating opportunities and opening doors for the best in the business to thrive is how every fashion industry can aim to be more inclusive. Being all the same does not mean speaking the same language, having the same accent, practicing the same religion, but it is having the same goal of coexistence and equality, explains Zineb Hazim, designer and member of the We Are initiative. Made in Italy.