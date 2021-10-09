US Lawmakers and White Dress Project Call for $ 150 Million for Fibroids Research and Awareness – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Indiana weather

Fashion
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Up to 15 million women could be living with severe symptoms from these fibroids.
Even though the disease is so common, advocates say, knowledge about research and treatment is lacking. So, they look to lawmakers to help bring about changes.
United States House Resolution 2007, introduced in March, would provide funding of $ 150 million over five years. Written by U.S. Representative Yvette Clark, a Democrat from New York, the measure received support from U.S. Representative Andr Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis, and Vice President Kamala Harris and the nonprofit association. The white dress project. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness about uterine fibroids.
So far, the measure has not progressed beyond being referred to the House subcommittee on health on March 19.
The measure would allow research and education regarding uterine fibroids and for other purposes. It is also known as the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021, named after the former United States representative who was the first woman to introduce fibroid legislation. The former Democrat died on August 20, 2008 in Cleveland.
White Dress Project founder Tanika Gray-Valburn said the measure “would explore and really research what’s going on with uterine fibroids, why it disproportionately affects black women (and) why it shows up in women. minority with severe symptoms “.
Gray-Valburn strives to maintain interest in legislation.
The measure provides $ 150 million over five years to fund research and funding that would improve data collection and lead health organizations, including the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration. .
“Uterine fibroids are something that has been stigmatized and instantly it feels like it’s a taboo subject. You feel like you can’t talk about it, ”said Gray-Valbrun.
Gray-Valbrun a created a platform for others to share their experiences and get professional input, all designed to better help women navigate their journeys.
It is a journey that she also shares. “The size of grapefruits, oranges, cantaloupe, like huge, that’s why my belly was always protruding like I was pregnant.”
Her period started to get heavy and painful when she was 14. It was a familiar experience growing up because she watched her mother struggle too.
“I think what happened, especially with black women, we have normalized a lot of the symptoms of uterine fibroids. So bleeding for 20 days in a row is exactly what happens. It’s just a woman’s journey, ”she said.
By the time she got married, the fibroids had grown and put her fertility at risk. Drug treatment turned out to be a huge painful failure. Then she was operated. It wasn’t until then that she realized how much she had put her life on hold. In her closet, she had no brightly colored or white clothes. Women avoid these colors when their menstrual cycles are heavy and unpredictable.
“So that’s where the name of the White Dress Project came from, because I wanted to find something that was hopeful, a symbol of hope.”
Again, she suggests, stand up for yourself. The founder of the White Dress Project said she took a wait-and-see approach with her fibroids and her condition had worsened significantly. From this experience, she encourages everyone to get a second, third and even fourth opinion from a healthcare professional.
Declaration
“Countless Hoosier women suffer from uterine fibroids, and the prevalence is even higher among black women. Yet, not enough is being done to educate people about this very common health problem. HR 2007 helps address this problem by increasing research on uterine fibroids and improving awareness of the disease. If passed, this bill will help women with the disease achieve greater relief and advance the search for cures. I thank my colleagues, Representatives Clarke, Kelly, Watson Coleman and Scott for bringing forward this bill, which I have the honor to co-sponsor. I also commend them for naming the bill in honor of the late Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones, a pioneering Ohio civil servant who was a champion for women’s health.
U.S. Representative Andr Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis
