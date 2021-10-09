Fashion
Mom turns Dollar Tree pumpkin buckets into stylish fall vase
TIC Tac moms turn dollar store candy buckets into chic fall decorations.
Halloween stores like Michaels, Walmart and Dollar Tree sells these plastic jack-o-lantern buckets kids use to go tower-or-treat. However, a few crafty the mothers found a second use for the seasonal staple. Allison Ann Hintgen and Steph showed the perfect way to upgrade pumpkin buckets in an elegant setting.
Trick to cut the handles of three buckets. She then painted the three buckets in white and gold. She stacked them and hot glued them together. (Pro tip: She put soil in the bottom bucket to make it heavy.)
Hintgen then covered each edge with a decorative cord. Finally, she finished the decoration by placing a bunch of fake flowers in the top bucket in fall colors like red, orange, and brown.
Did this do it last year, I will do it again, someone commented.
My mom did this last year, it came out very cool, a user responded.
Steph used a similar method but instead of white and gold, she used spray paint for stone. She glued a block of styrofoam to the bottom of the upper bucket, which helped secure all the flowers. Steph placed the new vase in front of his entrance and it fitted perfectly.
If my wife sees this I’m doomed, a person joked.
Pretty and scary, another noted.
