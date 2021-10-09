Fashion event raises $ 1.7 million for food insecure OC families – Orange County Register





As models strutted the runway in designer fashions while fashionable Orange County socialites took pictures on smartphones and sat hip-to-hip in the Samueli Theater at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, it was almost as if COVID-19 had never happened. And yet, from having to hide indoors to the wave of charitable giving, the severity of the pandemic underscored everything at the 29th Annual Harvesters Fashion Show and Luncheon. About 300 people attended the in-person event held on Wednesday, October 6 in Costa Mesa, raising $ 1.7 million to support Second Harvest food banks’ efforts to feed the county’s most vulnerable residents. Last year’s virtual event grossed $ 1.6 million. Highlights of Lanvin designs at the South Coast Plaza runway show for the 29th Annual Harvesters Fashion Luncheon, October 6, 2021. (Photo by John Eckmier)

Highlights of Oscar de la Renta’s designs at the South Coast Plaza runway show for the 29th Annual Harvesters Fashion Luncheon, October 6, 2021. (Photo by John Eckmier)

Highlights of Chloe’s designs at the South Coast Plaza runway show for the 29th Annual Harvesters Fashion Show and Annual Luncheon on October 6, 2021. (Photo by John Eckmier)

Harvesters, in collaboration with South Coast Plaza, showcased the fall fashion trends of South Coast Plaza luxury retailers at the 29th Annual Fashion Show and Luncheon on October 6, 2021 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. the show featured ready-to-wear designs by Chlo, Isabel Marant, Lanvin, Marni, Monique Lhuillier, Oscar de la Renta, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, The Webster and Versace. (Photo by John Eckmier)

Attendees watch the parade hosted by South Coast Plaza showcasing the Fall / Winter 2021 collections of iconic fashion houses. October 6, 2021. (Photo by Samantha Dunn)

Stephanie Rogers and Harvesters Event President for 2021, Veronica Slavik. (Photo by Doug Gifford)

Jennifer Van Bergh and Jill Johnson Tucker, co-founders of the Harvester Advisory Board. (Photo by Doug Gifford)

Nancy Muth and Rick Muth with Harvester 2021 President Veronica Slavik and Stephanie Watts on October 6, 2021 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. (Photo by Doug Gifford) Those totals were record amounts for Harvesters, the independent voluntary organization founded in 1992. Advisory board member Jennifer Segerstrom observed that the pandemic has really pulled back the curtain on the number of food insecure families in the country. county, who too often have to make a choice between paying the bills and shopping for groceries. At the height of the pandemic, Second Harvest reported food aid more than doubled the number of pre-coronaviruses, with the nonprofit serving more than 500,000 people each month. The annual event has raised more than $ 12.8 million for Second Harvest over the past 29 years, helping deliver 38.4 million meals, according to Harvesters. Nineteen months ago, when it all started, before federal and state aid could increase, Harvesters was there, Claudia Keller, mission director for Second Harvests, said in her opening remarks, highlighting the importance of the money collected by the association. But while the seriousness of the cause was undeniable, sheer pleasure was the driving force of the day. Event chair Veronica Slavik, chic in an Oscar de la Renta floral strapless dress, featured the lunch and ready-to-wear runway showcasing luxury retailers at South Coast Plaza as fashion meets philanthropy. Isn’t it great that we are in person? Slavik applauded as everyone took their seats for the fashion show. Laguna Beach residents Kylette Welch and Dana Chou were first-time attendees at the event. I’m happy to help our community, honestly. We’re all here to give back, Welch said at the open-air champagne reception in Argyros Plaza. Chou added, It’s great to see everyone in person and dressed. You feel like you’re alive again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ocregister.com/2021/10/08/fashion-event-reaps-1-7-million-for-ocs-food-insecure-families The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos