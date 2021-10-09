Fashion
Together and polished look with the 14 best scarves for men to wear this fall
Although easily overlooked, a scarf is an incredibly useful tool when it comes to battling the elements. Even though it may seem like just a thin, narrow piece of cloth, it should not be forgotten. The scarf covers that hard-to-protect area around your neck that your winter coat, collar and hat just do not reach. It’s small, but in freezing rain, snow, or wind, you’ll feel it if your neck isn’t protected. Let one of these scarves wrap you up and polish your outfit this fall and winter.
There are so many different ways to wear a scarf. Of course, there is the strictly utilitarian method of layering it under a large men’s coat or parka This winter. A scarf also looks great with jeans or jacket in the fall, before the first snow has fallen but after the temperature has definitely dropped. There are chunky wool scarves designed for warmth and lighter cashmere designs for fashion. We’ve rounded up all of this season’s best options below, so you can choose what best suits your style and the surrounding climate.
From preppy to streetwear, baggy to cashmere and affordable to luxurious, these are the best men’s scarves to wrap up warm this winter.
1. Pendleton Unisex Adult Wool Knit Scarf
Pendleton makes some of our favorite woolen blankets and other warming items for the winter, so naturally their scarf is one of our favorites. This one is made from 100% merino wool and comes in four different Pendleton check patterns. Its unisex will keep you warm in the fall and winter and at a price that’s not too exorbitant. Its only dry clean, so if you’re a washing machine devotee you might want to consider another choice.
Buy: Pendleton Unisex Wool Knit Scarf $ 69.50
2. Burberry Check & Giant Check scarf
The thing about Burberry’s so recognizable tartan print is that it used to be just another plaid tartan owned by a Scottish family. Now it takes on a form that denotes much more: quality, smart design and heritage. The blend of cashmere and merino wool gives it a heavenly softness that justifies its high price. Plus, this navy blue take on their classic pattern brings this essential design into the modern era of winter wear.
Buy: Burberry Check & Giant Check Scarf $ 470.00
3. Patagonia recycled cashmere scarf
If you love to have your cake and eat it too, this scarf is for you. This recycled cashmere scarf weighs lightly on the conscience because it does not compromise animal welfare or the climate but still allows you to indulge in the finery of life. It’s a classic, no-frills design in a cool navy blue that makes it easy to match with outfits. It’s soft to the touch and a good insulator, making it a scarf to treasure when the weather changes.
Buy: Patagonia Recycled Cashmere Scarf $ 99.00
4. Everlane cashmere bandana
Not a guy with a scarf? No problem! This cashmere bandana from Everlane will keep you warm without a ton of extra layers. It is made from 100% cashmere, is tied at the back, like a bandana, and comes in three different colors. It is super soft and comfortable to wear, and can be worn with a leather jacket as well as a sweater, parka or thick winter coat.
Buy: Bandana Everlane Cashmere $ 50.00
5. LLBean Irish Lambswool Adult Scarf
This unisex scarf from LLBean has 6 extra so you can wrap it around and around, bundling yourself up for extra warmth. It is made from luxurious Irish lambswool and has been yarn dyed for a rich, vibrant color. It has a fringed edge and comes in six different tile varieties. It is also very affordable, so you can stock up on multiple colors for the season.
Buy: Irish Lambswool Scarf for Adults $ 39.95
6. Port Authority Men’s Extra Long Fleece Scarf
This is a no-frills, affordable scarf that keeps you warm, and nothing else. It’s made from polyester, costs less than $ 10, and has an anti-pilling finish for long-lasting wear. It is available in five different colors, including this bright red, and is perfect to store in your car in the event of a sudden and unexpected temperature drop.
Buy: Port Authority Men’s Extra Long Fleece Scarf $ 7.16
7. Gap Recycled Comfortable Scarf
This warm and stylish scarf is made from recycled polyester and features frayed ends and all over prints for added shine. It’s thin and wide, like a pashmina, so you can layer it however you like, and it comes in nine different colors, so there are plenty of styles to choose from.
Buy: Gap Recycled Cozy Scarf $ 14.99
8. ACNE fringed wool-blend scarf
BEST AESTHETICS OF LAST NOL
Because there isn’t much as nostalgic, or as warm, as a sepia-toned ’80s Christmas music video. This scarf will give you the same fluffy warmth, not only in the feelings and memories it inspires, but also thanks to its soft and comfortable wool material. It will become so loved that you will reach it all year round.
Buy: Fringed and fringed wool-blend scarf Acne Studios Canada $ 150.00
9. Dries Van Noten Merino Wool Blend Scarf
This wool dress scarf from Banana Republic is a staple in the solid wardrobe, perfect for fall and winter, and designed to be worn on formal occasions. It is 100% wool and comes in a dark navy blue color that will go well with suits, flannel jackets, long jackets and up to the waist. It’s well done while being affordable, and comes in a universal size.
Buy: Banana Republic Wool Scarf $ 59.50
10. Canada Goose Classic Merino Wool Scarf
Canada Goose is a winter clothing company known for their parkas, but this scarf is made from merino wool and has a lightweight design that won’t weigh you down when you bundle up. It is made from 100% merino wool and features clean lines that will complement a variety of outerwear options. The knit is double-layered for extra warmth, and it has an inside-out folded label that shows the brand logo, however you wear it.
Buy: Canada Goose Classic Merino Wool Scarf $ 175.00
11. Barbour tartan lambswool scarf
This gorgeous traditional tartan scarf comes in a deep and rich taupe tartan and exudes a comforting sort of neutrality in its color palette. It is made from 100% lamb’s wool, which makes it divinely soft on the skin. It will go equally well with skatewear, streetwear or office wear; it is complementary and classic.
Buy: END. Barbour tartan lambswool scarf $ 55.00
12. Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cashmere Scarf
Almost $ 600 for a scarf might seem silly, but this cable-knit model from Ralph Lauren has chunky construction to keep you warm, as well as soft cashmere materials that are comfortable to wear. It is made from 100% cashmere, has ribbed knit ends and is available in five colors including Classic Chairman Navy pictured below.
Buy: Ralph Lauren Cable Knit Cashmere Scarf $ 595.00
13. TOM FORD fringed silk scarf
Tom Ford is the modern master of luxury, so it’s no surprise that his eponymous brand offers a scarf in the most luxurious fabric – silk. This 100% silk scarf is available in black or silver white and features a fringed detail. It makes a great companion for evening wear.
Buy: Tom Ford Silk Scarf $ 295.00
14. Everlane cashmere scarf
This 100% grade A cashmere from Everlane costs less than $ 100, making it a very affordable option for the quality. It’s a simple, classic winter basic that’s small enough to wear in the fall too. It comes in three neutral colors and works just as well under a giant coat as it does over a sweater.
Buy: Everlane the Cashmere Scarf $ 98.00
