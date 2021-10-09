Men or boys? | City newspaper

TThe minute your son leaves home, does he buckle his panties below the knee? asks Professor Harold Hill in The man of music. In living memory, there was a time when young men in shorts looked forward to the day when they could wear long pants. It was a sign that they had become a man.

The other night, however, I went to dinner at Hudson’s fanciest restaurant in New York City’s Sixth District. Half of the adult men wore shorts.

The last time I was at the Metropolitan Opera, what looked like more than half of the male audience was dressed in not just casual, but sloppy casual wear. These included shorts, sweatpants or, worse, pajama bottoms, one of which had flares on his prepubescent boys model. It was in the Orchestra section. I saw fewer suits and ties and fewer tuxedos.

When I first started traveling by air in the late 1960s, most men still wore suits and ties for the flight. It may sound like a traditional complaint from the older generation finding that the younger generation wants, and it does, but it is also a regret for something fundamental that is being lost in our culture: the differentiation between ages. And the world needs more honors, not less, even though we all appreciate them. We can also like Shuberts Lieder and Jerry Lee Lewis and Rodgers and Hart and Taylor Swift without homogenizing them.

Merriam-Websters’ first definition for a man is an adult male human being, although this description is more recently challenged by other definitions of gender and sex.

The Four Seasons sang Walk Like A Man. But how does a man walk? John Wayne (a mans man) sashayed with a feminine gait. Blog post advertises How to stop being Mr. Niceguy and impose respect. No More Mr. Nice Guy could also be a warning for a woman.

A title these last sundays Daily News announced Daniel Craig Bond’s new film as A celebration of the true male ideal.

The ideal man ! Oh, the Ideal Man should talk to us [women] like we are goddesses, and treat us like we are children, says Ms Allonby in Oscar Wildes An unimportant woman. He should refuse all of our serious requests and satisfy our every whim. Since this is Oscar Wilde, we have to assume that the virtuous point of view is the opposite. With Wilde, virtue is always on the side of the rebel against received opinion.

A man is a ruined god, Emerson suggested. Some on both sides of the gender war might agree. Of course, Emerson used man in its old (and now disreputable) point of view as including man and woman. Like the Platos man (who includes women): a biped without features.

In underworld slang, a man Le Mani is an authority figure, usually there to keep men from behaving like boys.

My wife thinks that Michelangelo David is a male ideal. Not a muscular man like Arnold Schwarzenegger, although she gives the former governor of California points for intelligence. DeVincis Vitruvian man has also been a role model for what a man looks like. He doesn’t look like Ryan Reynolds. He’s a wonderful actor, but a wonderful boy actor.

In 2015 (and for this subject, the dates count), Tom Chiarella describe what it means to be a man in Squire: A man is carrying cash. A man watches over his entourage, woman, friend, stranger. A man can cook eggs. . . A man does things. . . [He] rebuilt engines, watches, fortunes. . . A man knows how to crack the balls.

But a woman can do these things including bust balls.

A man was described as tough, self-reliant, reliable, stoic. My father told me the story of the young Spartan who hid a stolen fox in his tunic and, rather than confess his act, let the fox eat his entrails. Okay, a problematic example.

And women can do it too, including providing a fatal refuge for a pissed off fox. The author of the article No More Mr. Niceguy describes men as strong, tough and dangerous. Also the traits that women can share.

A WordPress blog that lists 100 Qualities My Ideal Boyfriend Must Have to Top the Charts with Be Courteous To Others, Not Just Me.

What everyone on all sides of the conversation (and he has as many sides as a snowflake) seems to agree that a man has to be mature. But today, how do we imagine maturity?

In At the water’s edge, Marlon Brando was 30 years old. Rod Steiger was 29. They looked like the traditional image of men of my generation. Not grown boys, as too many of our male stars seem to be today. Even as he ages, Leonardo DiCaprio looks like a boy with aged makeup.

Jimmy Stewart was 36 The history of Philadelphia. Her co-star, Cary Grant, was also 36. The Magnificent Seven, Yul Brenner was 40, James Coburn 42, Steve McQueen 30, Charles Bronson 39.

Over the past 30 years or so, it seems that the traditional male role models in our society have failed. Depending on your policy, this can be good or bad.

When I was a young man, the definition of a gentleman was someone comfortable in any situation. My father changed this definition: A gentleman, he said, was someone who made others feel comfortable in any situation.

According to Jennifer Bosson and Joseph Vandello, psychology professors at the University of South Florida, male masculinity is elusive (it must be earned) and tenuous (it must be continually proven).

Today’s Peter Pan-ishness applies not only to clothing but to manners not to be confused with etiquette. The label is about the false value social climbers place on knowing which fork to use at a dinner party. Good manners are to be secure enough to give in. How many men are safe enough to give in to one another?

It’s hard to do. Humans are primate mammals whose behavior is a matter of territory and hierarchy. So to give in is to signal that we are further ahead than our primate brain has programmed.

Maybe it’s best to leave it to The Four Tops and What’s a Man? They sing:

A man can walk proudly,

Down the street.

A man who is not ashamed of what he believes.

He knows how to laugh,

He knows when to cry.

He knows it’s better to live.

He is not afraid of dying.

