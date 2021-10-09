Best Wedding Dress Stores in Washington DC: Top 5 Recommendations





If you’ve found the love of your life, the question has been asked, and the two of you have decided to take the next step, you are probably planning your wedding. It’s not hard to guess your biggest concern at this point: finding the perfect wedding dress! For those who live in the Washington, DC area, here are our recommendations for the best wedding dress stores in the district. Carine’s wedding workshop Address: 1623 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007 Website: https://carinesbridal.com/ Telephone: (202) 965-4696 E-mail: [email protected] In business since 2006, Carine’s Bridal Atelier is known as one of the district’s luxury bridal companies. It offers collections from leading designers, including Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta, Monique Lhuillier and Carolina Herrera. Carine Krawiec, owner of Carine’s Bridal Atelier, previously worked for AEFFE, the parent company of Moschino and Jean Paul Gaultier, in New York, as well as Wang and Priscilla of Boston. Nuptial nazemi Address: 3283 M Street, NW Washington DC 20007 Website: http://www.nazemibridal.com/ Telephone: (202) 333-2372 E-mail: [email protected] Located in the Georgetown district of DC, Nazemi Bridal is a studio experienced in bespoke wedding dresses and high quality alterations. They are recipients of the WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards distributed in 2017. They promise to perfectly match your wedding dress to your body with expert alterations, which are also available for bridesmaids, mother of the bride and other family members at affordable prices. Plus, they design veils, sashes and other personalized accessories to complement your wedding dress. Beautiful bride Address: 1632 Wisconsin Ave NW Second Floor Washington, DC 20007 Website: https://lovelybride.com/stores/washington-dc-bridal-shop/ Telephone: (202) 735-0674 E-mail: [email protected] Founded in 2009 by Lanie List, the independent bridal company now has nearly two dozen locations including Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, London, UK and Washington, DC. The popular fashion news website Fashionista.com once called Lovely “the wedding chain for cool girls,” and it lives up to that reputation by doing its best to offer its customers the designs of. most innovative, unique and avant-garde wedding dresses from unknown designers, rather than the standard line of “big name” designers. They also promote body positivity and self-love, and offer an inclusive size range. Green and Blue Studio Address: 1350 Connecticut Ave NW # 301 Washington, DC 20036 Website: https://www.greenandbluedcweddings.com/ Telephone: (202) 223-6644 E-mail: [email protected] Green and Blue Studio has been serving the DC area since 2006. It is owned and operated by Daniela Cerman and Michaela Schwartz, who are originally from Czechia and have started a wedding dress business with a European flair in the district. Cerman is also a fashion graduate from the Italian institute Le Grand Chic. Their luxury bridal services include personalized wedding dresses, personalized wedding party, expert bridal alterations and bridal accessories. The studio also offers planning and design of destination weddings. Sewing and Diana’s Bride Address: 1624 Wisconsin Ave. NW Washington, DC 20007 Website: http://thegowndoctor.com/index.html Telephone: (703) 629-8492 E-mail: [email protected] Diana My Tran, who runs the bridal boutique, has been in Washington’s Georgetown neighborhood for more than three decades. She can make your wedding dress ideas come true by creating designs from scratch, but she is especially proud of her talent at recreating vintage wedding dresses – like your mother’s – for your own wedding. Diana also provides other fashion services such as tailoring clothes and overhauling your wardrobe.

