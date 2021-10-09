Mental health on your sleeve





Beanies, hoodies, t-shirts and more, with supportive slogans. Our choices to commemorate World Mental Health Day 2021

From suicide prevention to issues of de-stigmatizing the mind, a look at fashion brands in India promoting mental health in an unequal world, the 2021 theme for World Women’s Day. mental health (October 10). Exhale the label, Bombay The clothing brand with a conscience, known for its collections based on real people and their mental health issues, is leading the way with a collection of men’s t-shirts slated to launch this month. There aren’t many men who open up about their struggles. This year, we based our new launch, called Share the Load, on the stories of five men and their struggles with depression and other issues. We hope this inspires others to talk about their mental health issues, says founder Palak Shah. Soon Shah will also be launching an eight-piece collection for children, as children’s mental health has taken its toll due to the pandemic. From 1,000 on exhalelabel.com Red wolf, Bombay Showcasing artwork by artists from around the world, check out t-shirts from independent clothing and merchandise brands this month. Don’t miss their collaboration with mental health start-up Now & Me, a collection of cotton t-shirts on the theme of kindness and positivity. 599 on redwolf.in Angry, Los Angeles, United States Launched in 2017 with the idea of ​​prioritizing mental health as much as physical fitness, the brand’s launch in September is a collaboration with Pixar Animation Studios. Featuring hoodies, shorts, caps and more, it takes inspiration from Pixars’ accomplishments to make emotional connections through their storytelling and encourages people to collaborate, be creative, and express themselves. Proceeds from the sale are donated to the Jed Foundation (JED), a non-profit organization working in the field of suicide prevention for adolescents and young adults. About 11,000 from madhappy.com Own your stigma, Ontario, Canada Founded with the goal of eradicating the negativity, shame and guilt that society associates with mental issues, the clothing brand’s latest fall / winter collection features beanies with slogans such as End the Stigma, Its Okay to Not. be Okay, and Be Kind to your Mind. 2,250 on ownyourstigma.com Ally of awareness, Tampa, United States Author Celia Kyles-themed jewelry brand has a slew of new launches: an I am Enough ring, a semi-colon charm bracelet, and a Never Give Up heart charm, among others. About 1,000 and more on Sensitization.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/fashion/world-mental-health-day-2021-fashion/article36907648.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos