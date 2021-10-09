Copenhagen Fashion Summit attracts Herms, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren

Global Fashion Agendas CFS + (the digital format of the Copenhagen Fashion Summit) kicked off Thursday morning, with a 10-hour digital program, with fashion professionals from around the world tuning in.

This year’s summit, aptly titled Prosperity vs. Growth, aimed to give the virtual stage to all new names and speakers, with the big brands joining for the first time, including the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Hermes and Ralph lauren.

While corporate interests were plentiful, some speakers were a category of their own, considered royalty or celebrity status, including actress, producer and change agent Yara Shahidi, as well as singer Miguel Pimentel (also creative director of S1C) and Mary Elizabeth, Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess, Patron of GFA.

Hilfiger, who was among the first speakers, had a discussion with Shahidi focusing on social justice and the ability of fashions to engage in political and cultural issues.

The conference took the form of a two-generation exchange, with Shahidi and Hilfiger offering their individual perspectives on how fashion can lead the cultural conversation and have a positive impact on changing social dynamics, from gender expression to racial equality.

As a brand, we consume pop culture and what’s going on around us because the more educated we are about how people think, the more successful and inspired we can be, said Hilfiger.

Shahidi spoke about the importance for more designers to pay attention to the culture and the individual and let things blossom from there, rather than dictating a certain look or trend to their audience.

We must recognize the place that fashion takes in the world as a creative force but also socially, as a unifying force. This indicates where we stand socially and brands have the opportunity to lead the way in social responsibility, with their mission statements, campaigns and donations. They can absolutely work alongside political movements, said Shahidi, who starred in the Hilfigers fall 2021 campaign, impressed with the roster of creatives the brand has solicited for its collaborations from Zendaya to Lewis Hamilton and Gigi Hadid.

Each of them represents a different part of the culture, a different attachment. People are drawn to her because she resonates, Shahidi said.

Collaborating with the right people and giving them space to express themselves creatively is a big part of how you can build a culturally relevant brand, according to Hilfiger, as well as make culturally relevant statements.

Usually brands control what is developed into a product. But I told Zendaya [referencing the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya fall 2019 collab], You can do whatever you want, any color, any fabric. She and her stylist Law Roach developed what they thought was appropriate for the runway and for fashion and it was a resounding success, he said, recognizing the younger generations’ need for freedom of expression and be in charge of the story.

What I love about my generation is the emphasis we put on self-expression, on the agency we have, the respect we demand, the way we want to be referred. When I think of fashion, it has real utility, it’s not something frivolous for us, but a real tool for expressing our identities, added Shahidi.

Patrice Louvet, Ralph laurenThe CEO of s, succeeding Hilfiger, gave a short speech on how to design a thriving fashion industry that can benefit both people and the planet.

Everyone from customers to regulators is asking a version of this question, Louvet acknowledged, adding that the goal is to set measurable goals and commitments in order to find the right answers.

He highlighted Ralph Lauren’s roadmap, circularity commitments and increased data transparency as part of the solution, as well as new initiatives to link executive compensation with sustainability progress.

Ralph has always said that you don’t just wear clothes, you live a life and have a style, Louvet said. So how things make you feel is extremely important, it’s not just what something looks like and it doesn’t feel good to buy something that you know will stay in a landfill or that was not ethically manufactured.

Modes the eye for politics has narrowed in in recent years, as the EU, for its part, seeks to crack down on textile waste and greenwashing.

As times change, a conversation between Jenna Johnson, director of Patagonia Inc., who previously led Patagonia’s outdoor activities, and Olivier Fournier, executive vice president of corporate development and social affairs at Hermes International innovation and heritage, juxtaposed.

This philosophy [doing more with less] was really with us during the transition to Patagonia: clothing and equipment maker, Johnson said, emphasizing and simply as a hub of outdoor equipment. To this, Fournier pointed out how passion, excellence and craftsmanship have been maintained since the days of Herms bric-a-brac as the house embarked on fashion items.

We can be proud of our heritage, but we can change anything we want if it creates change, Fournier said, referring to innovation without abandoning the supplier. True, the handbag supplier has announced its Sylvanie mushroom leather innovation with MycoWorks last March, raising questions about how major suppliers fit into this new world of materials. Fournier underlined just how integral responsible partnerships are even in the midst of change: Out of the company’s 50 largest direct suppliers, relationships have been maintained for an average of 20 years.

Those on the supplier side that have been overlooked, however, are the workers. Executives like Ayesha Barenblat, founder of the non-profit organization Remake, and Khalid Mahmood, director of the Labor Education Foundation in Pakistan, shed light on workers’ rights in a subsequent conversation (possibly for mitigate past criticism of CFS + not giving local organizers a level playing field).

On the contrary, the CFS + program was an ongoing call to action.

In a programming interval, Virginijus Sinkeviius, European Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries at the European Commission, thanked participants for continuing to place sustainability at the heart of your sector. The Designer Challenge (a recurring aspect of CFS + with Heron Preston attending last year), on the other hand, spoke of the fact that sectors are still failing to meet infrastructure and funding needs.

Weren’t a super loud voice, were designers, were a little cog in the machine, said Sunshine Bertrand, creative director of eyewear company Sunshine Bertrand Ltd. The eyewear designer teamed up with singer Miguel for the ultimate design of sustainable sunglasses, but the group showed off empty-handed, citing funding constraints. It is certainly a lack of dialogue, a lack of transparency and a lack of urgency. The eyewear industry is dominated by very large organizations, and they are not that quick to work [on sustainability].

Bertrand’s points on the struggles of small designers complemented those of Victoria Allen, concept designer at H&M Ladies Denim, who spoke from the big brand perspective in a separate conversation.

His reflections, in a way, have highlighted how the larger mass movement in sustainability is pushing back the edge to the basics. I don’t think sustainability is the competitive advantage, I think design is the competitive advantage.



