How to dress with style and trend without breaking your budget





Fashion trends change regularly and everyone wants to stay in fashion, but a price savvy wardrobe is the way to go.

Savings are a popular way to get your retail therapy for less

Palesa Chidi and five other women share their budget shopping tips. It’s time to think big or come home and celebrate fashion this season – bold colors and bold prints are some of the biggest trends. There are so many ways to dress stylish and trendy without spending too much money and breaking your budget. Palesa Chidi. Photo: author provided I like to stay trendy and up to date with current fashion, but I don’t like spending a lot of money on clothes. I always make sure to set a strict budget and stick to it. I am also on the lookout for promotions and discounts. Thrift stores are my favorite shops because vintage clothes are trendy and they are often not expensive. I asked how other women stay in fashion without breaking their budget, here’s what they said: Dieketseng Africa I am someone who is a huge fan of fashion and clothing, especially vintage fashion. I am very keen on buying cheaper. So if I see something I like online or on social media worn by my favorite style icons, I try to buy it for less. Either save it or go to stores like Mr Price, Cotton On when there are sales, I live in the CBD so I also do my shopping in the stores that are near me Small Street, Bree etc. I also go through my mother’s or my grandmother’s closet. Simphiwe Nkosi I avoid peer pressure and buy what I can afford. There are many affordable stores that I can buy from that are very stylish. I don’t compare myself to anyone, I stick to what I can afford. I also make strict budgets that I respect. If something is very expensive, I buy and pay for it the next month. READ MORE | We have selected 20 street style looks from Paris Fashion Week to sprinkle some inspiration on your mood board Anelisa Sibanda I can dress in style on a budget, thrift stores have great looking clothes and they are affordable. I also stay on the budget by taking advantage of sales and offers such as Buy Two for the Price of One or Buy Two and Get One for Free. This is what works for me and keeps me stylish without breaking my budget. Anwen mojela Basically when I want to buy clothes [that] are in fashion, if it’s expensive, I buy one item per month. I check [what] the items go well together then next month I’ll go get the others and make sure I don’t lose, and I won’t go out of budget. This is how I stay in fashion without going out of budget. Lindokuhle Malatsi I shop at affordable stores like Small Street and Mr. Price stores; the clothes are the same as what you buy in very expensive stores. I don’t spend a lot of money when shopping at these stores. I know that if I go to affordable stores, I won’t spend too much and stay within my budget. Do you have any shopping tips that keep you stylish but save you money? Talk to us here Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. Register for W24 newsletters so you don’t miss any of our stories and gifts.

