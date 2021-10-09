In search of fashion finds in the famous Tunisian second-hand goods

“Ladies, ladies, ladies! Get yourself a three-dinar dress, you’ll get married tomorrow!

The call comes from a young man in a casual tracksuit, behind a table where a group of middle-aged women sift through piles of women’s clothing.

Fatma Aissa, 22, rolls her eyes. She came to Ezzouhour thrift one of Tunisia’s open-air flea markets in search of love at first sight, but with a blazer or leather pants, not a man.

As she rummages through a pile of printed scarves at a nearby table, her friend and business partner, Wided Asly, 20, tells me that, like love, the first rule of thrift is simple. : “Don’t look for anything specific. Let the right thing find you.

Fatma Aissa, left, and Wided Asly run Goya Thrift, an Instagram store dedicated to their second-hand finds. Erin Clare Brown / The National

Fatma and Wided, who run Goya Thrift, a second-hand second-hand Instagram store, tell me they bonded around their love of fashion when they met to study business in college. Wided says it took a while, but “Fatma converted me to second-hand clothes.”

“Growing up was not something to be proud of,” Wided says. Her family liked to save money and, like about 70% of Tunisian families, depended on second-hand clothes to fill their closets. “I was a little ashamed,” she says.

The second-hand clothes have long been a staple of the Tunisian wardrobe and offer affordable options for those for whom new clothes are out of reach. Erin Clare Brown / The National

Most of the clothes for Tunisian second-hand clothes come from Europe or the United States, where much of it is donated. A complex, often informal, network of brokers and dealers buy, import and sort clothes by type and quality, then sell them in 100 kilogram bales to individual hawkers. Hundreds of neighborhood second-hand shops exist across Tunisia.

Fatma says her family has turned their nose at second-hand clothes, seeing them as lower class, but, as a curvy teenager who didn’t fit straight or taller waists perfectly, she saw second-hand clothes as some sort of land of clothing. fashion game to find his own style on his own terms.

“I’ve always been very proud to find pieces that fit me well and in which I feel comfortable and confident,” she says.

Wided Asly says secondhand clothes have helped her reduce her addiction to fast fashion. “I can be into fashion and style, but in a really healthy way, in a lasting way.” Erin Clare Brown / The National

As purchasing power declines in the pandemic economy, more and more Tunisians are fully relying on second-hand clothes to dress their families. The Tunisian National Institute of Statistics estimates that the prices of new clothes and shoes have risen by nearly 50 percent over the past five years while wages have stagnated or fallen.

But it’s not just necessity that drives the second-hand economy: patient sifting can be rewarded with high-end finds, like a Herms scarf, a Jean-Paul Gaultier striped t-shirt or the original Levi’s 501s hidden away. among the abandoned bowling league ten-year-old T-shirts or cargo shorts, all for just a few dollars. Fatma says that in recent years she has started to see more and more wealthy people rummaging through tables.

“Everyone goes to the second hand, but not everyone will tell you.”

Wided and Fatma see their business, Goya Thrift, as a healthier, greener option for fashion lovers. “It’s a good middle ground, you can still be passionate about fashion without going through this extreme wasteful and consumerist route,” says Fatma. Erin Clare Brown / The National

Fatma and Wided don’t necessarily browse the stacks of top brands, but are drawn to color, pattern and material.

“The most important pieces aren’t Chanel, they’re the ones that introduce you to something new in your personal style,” says Fatma.

She rummages through a table of men’s pants when she finds a pair with dramatic pleats down the front. His eyes widen. It is only after having put the waist around her neck to check the size “rule number two of the second hand: know your size” that she realizes that the pants are Armani.

Fatma considers a pair of Armani pants for men. “Where’s the fun if you limit yourself and limit your style? I think I discovered my style by listening and really trying silly stuff sometimes.” Erin Clare Brown / The National

At the second-hand clothes, I learn to browse as much with my fingers as with my eyes. My hands weave through a pile of men’s suit jackets and blazers, skipping the polyester and digging a deeper tunnel until I brush something magical and hang on. After a few good moves, I found an Italian cashmere blazer with a casual check and a square cut from the 90s. I put it on. “You look like such a boss! So intimidating!” said Wided.

I give the seller 3 dinars ($ 1.06) and am amazed.

Fatma tells me that she got into secondhand clothes “for the love of fashion, the love of digging”, but as she and Wided built their brand, they became more sensitive. the ecological impact of savings. The United Nations Environment Program estimates that the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions and puts incredible strain on water resources.

“The ecological waste of fast fashion is enormous,” says Fatma. “Right now, with social media, especially TikTok, the trend cycles are so short and the waste is so big” as teens try out new looks and throw them away days or weeks later.

“Since I started saving, I stopped buying fast fashion,” says Wided. “If you crumple you can still get this on-trend style, but you can put your own twist on it.”

Fatma and Wided launched Goya Thrift with 33 dinars ($ 11.65) of finds from their local second-hand markets, including coveted denim, like Levi’s 501s. Erin Clare Brown / The National

After our success at the menswear table, the two sneaked into the stalls selling late summer fruit, fresh sardines, trinkets and plush toys just outside the main market in the clothing when Fatma rushed to find something nestled on a table between electric toasters and a few pairs of sandals. His Grail: a pair of white Converse All Star sneakers, size 39.

“I had been hoping to find them for months,” she said in a respectful whisper.

She inspects them closely for portability. The canvas has been cleaned, the eyelets are all there, although the previous owner tagged the midsole with a permanent marker.

The white whale of second-hand shopping: the white Converse sneakers in good condition. Erin Clare Brown / The National

“A teenage girl has had her best life in this,” she says with a smile as she takes five dinars out of her wallet and hands it to the vendor.

She says these stories inspire her as much as anything. “I don’t know who you are, I don’t know what you’ve been through, but I imagine it. I really see the clothes like the ones they had before, and I’m happy to pick up this story again.”

