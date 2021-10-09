The improbable ‘Squid Game’ fashion explosion





In the middle of the first episode of Squid game, the Korean thriller that’s currently set to become Netflix’s most-watched show, our protagonist finds himself immersed in a tan-colored panopticon filled with hundreds of other people wearing identical outfits: a teal striped tracksuit deep labeled with a participant number, from 001 to 456, and a pair of white slip-on sneakers. Soon they are joined by a much smaller team of staff wearing fuschia nylon coveralls, somewhat low-cut, their faces obscured by game controller button masks. (Has Kanye seen them before. ?) Since its release on September 17, like any truly contemporary TV hit, the show’s thematic and visual elements have steadily gone viral: DIY-or-else dalgona candy, a standard army robot doll, and, now, even the standard normcore uniforms worn by the Games 456 extremely indebted players competing to the death (literally) for a prize of $ 38 million. According to data compiled by the retail aggregator Desire, global searches for retro-inspired tracksuits (+ 97%), white slip-on sneakers (+ 145%), red jumpsuits (+ 62%), numbered white t-shirts (+ 35%) and even Teal Color (+ 130%) have all jumped since the shows released. Vans were the most viewed slip-on sneakers on the internet over the past week. (Maybe don’t expect the shows’ sudden popularity, Netflix neglected to include any pieces adjacent to the uniform in its collection of official documents Squid game merch.) In the capital-F fashion news, Louis Vuitton yesterday named one of the show’s stars, Jung Ho-yeon, as the new global brand ambassador. An established print and runway model, including at Vuitton, since being a finalist on Korea’s next top model in 2013, Jung made her acting debut in * Squid Game * and within three weeks of the show’s premiere, her Instagram following grew from 410,000 to over 16 million. The fashionification of a new hit streaming show isn’t new, we’ve seen that dynamic play out with shows as diverse as Strange things and Bridgerton. Halloween being a few weeks away is almost certainly a factor here, and let’s not forget the Soprano the revival of the tracksuit, still strong. (The easy switch from the browser tab from the streaming platform to the online retailer makes for an even flatter feedback loop.) But there’s something a little odd about a trend that’s happening. stems from a show whose plot is so deeply dystopian, as with Squid game, explicitly dismissing the depravities of capitalism. I remember weird times like Kylie Jenners Handmaid’s Tale– a themed birthday party, or these few weeks when people really walked into wear tone-on-tone red and orange outfits like the true members of the Rajneeshpuram cult in the docuseries Wild Wild Country. But, again, speaking of Kanye: in the age of fashiontainment, maybe the trends that emerge from a disturbing pop culture are the only trends that make sense anyway.

