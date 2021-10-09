Dark days ahead mean pedestrians should dress lighter





With the decrease in daylight hours, the risk to pedestrians increases, which annual statistics do not dispute. According to ICBC, more than 2,600 pedestrians in British Columbia are injured by motor vehicles each year, a number the Kamloops RCMP hope they can reduce. “As we move to fewer daylight hours, it is important to change our visibility as well,” said Corporal Dana Napier of the Kamloops RCMP Community Policing Unit. “Pedestrians should consider wearing lighter colored clothing or having reflective tapes or stickers to increase their chances of being seen by drivers in low light conditions. “ ICBC reports that nearly half of all pedestrians involved in crashes occur between the months of October and January, when driving conditions are less than favorable. Even when drivers are careful, collisions can still occur due to contributing factors such as distraction, not yielding to pedestrians, and weather conditions. Throughout October, the Kamloops RCMP will be visiting schools and speaking to students about the importance of visibility. Back to the Bell – Pedestrians must also take responsibility for their safety:

• Don’t always assume you have the right of way as a pedestrian

• Try to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the road. pic.twitter.com/DaH0jzT4bU – Kamloops RCMP (@KamloopsRCMP) September 7, 2021 They have partnered with ICBC to provide reflective zippers for pedestrians in the community, as well as spread safety messages on social media. “When driving, make sure you are focused on the road and watch out for pedestrians who can be more difficult to see from dusk to dawn,” said Cpl. Napier added. Here are some tips for pedestrians: Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Don’t assume a driver has seen you.

Wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night and on dark or overcast days.

Use a crosswalk; the majority of fatal pedestrian collisions involve pedestrian crossings.

If there is no sidewalk, walk in front of traffic so that you can see oncoming vehicles.

Make sure you can hear and see oncoming cars. Take off your headphones and balaclava when crossing the street. Back to the bell

Tips for parents to teach pedestrian safety to their children:

Mark out Safe Zones – Focus on teaching your children where to position themselves when they are around roads to ensure they are in as safe a position as possible. pic.twitter.com/VaiuV33Zqq – Kamloops RCMP (@KamloopsRCMP) September 9, 2021 Tips for drivers include: Focus on the road. Always leave your phone alone while driving.

Be prepared to yield to pedestrians, especially when turning at intersections and near transit stops.

If a vehicle has stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, it may give way to a pedestrian.

Expect the unexpected, even in the middle of a block, as pedestrians can walk on sidewalks.

To slow down. Give yourself more time to react to the unexpected, such as a pedestrian suddenly appearing in front of you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kamloopsbcnow.com/watercooler/news/news/Kamloops/Darks_days_ahead_means_pedestrians_should_dress_brighter/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos