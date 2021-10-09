Men, it’s time to add some bold color to your wardrobe





One of the oldest 007s in Hollywood history, Daniel Craig decided to end his tenure with the testosterone-fueled franchise in a shiny fuchsia suit… and all hell broke loose. Editorials accused Craig, who is perhaps the most traditionally manly idol of our time, of trying to subvert gender norms in his tailored hot pink velvet tuxedo. Others argued that masculinity doesn’t have to be so boring, and that it is refreshing to see a straight man looking for something beyond the muted, limited shades of black, beiges, grays on the red carpet. However, for all the tone and scream, what couldn’t be denied was how flattering the shadow was for the 53-year-old. Stylists Explain Why All Mature Men Should Sit Down And Take Notes! Want to look younger? Adopt the pink and red velvet suits



For a long time, black was considered more flattering, slimming, and basically foolproof. However, many stylists believe that it also highlights wrinkles, fine lines, and dark shadows on your face, eventually washing it off. In contrast, brighter colors create contrast and can actually make you look younger. Helen Venables, Managing Director of the House of Color Color Analysis and Style Department, told a UK publication: As we age, the smooth lines and contrast, generally, between eye and lip color disappears. . Eye color softens, skin becomes thinner, and blemishes are easier to see. Wearing the right colors and recreating that contrast can smooth out blemishes. Wrinkles can literally seem to go away. Go big, shiny and bold, or come home



Recent Hollywood red carpets have seen men bring in as much as women in terms of colors, fits and trends. It’s no longer weird watching a guy wearing a pearl necklace and a trendy manicure, alongside pinks, reds and neon lights. Here at home, colors like yellow, pink, and orange were widely regarded as Govindas’s domain, with the rest of the men sticking to the traditional masculine colors of grays, blacks and beiges. But the tide has turned in recent years, with not only Ranveer Singh, but even the older ones unafraid to be more jhatak and over there. Fashion designer Karrtik Dhingra says fashion has become more diverse and tolerant, people are less judgmental and also understand the importance of self-esteem, so people explore their own personal style in their old age. For those who wish to explore this personal sense of style, confidence is key. The gorgeous salmon-carrot-colored tuxedo turned heads, says celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali. More so for Craig, who has played it safe in understated blacks and muted grays on most of his Bond outings. She adds, I think the reason it worked was also because of the confidence and attitude he had like hey, I’m James Bond and I can make everything look good. Honestly, this is the kind of attitude every man should have when wearing something unique like this.

Find the right shades for you

Choose your own unique palette and experiment across the spectrum. Embrace and celebrate whatever makes you feel comfortable

Choose a bright palette for outdoor events and color blocks

Printing on print is also a great way to add quirkiness to your look.

For those who aren’t that , choose any piece from your layered ensemble and inject that bold print or vibrant color into that piece. (Contributions by fashion designer Karrtik Dhingra) (With contributions from Divya Kaushik)

