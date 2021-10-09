Climatic Anxiety Remedies And Fight Fast Fashion In This Week’s Earthly Optimism | Smithsonian Voices

Fashion
Recognizing creative solutions to difficult conservation problems is a pillar of Earth Optimism. This story delves deeply into the idea of assisted migration as a solution for trees in the face of rapidly growing climate threats. It’s a long read, but if you’ve ever been called a treehugger, you’ll want to set aside some time to soak up this one. This particular author’s statement, “looking after any kind of future is a gesture of optimism,” will be replayed in the back of my mind as I find myself fishing for hope in a sea of dark headlines ( there is more there than it seems). Explore assisted migration with Lauren Markham in Mother Jones as she answers the question:Can we move our forests in time to save them?
The footprint of the fashion industry isquite surprising, in particular thanks to fast fashion and disposable culture. This Vogue Business article examines how fashion brands should move beyond sustainability and climate efforts to focus on building biodiversity-conscious supply chains. A few examples appear to be promising approaches, such as using organic cotton and other fibers produced by cooperatives that respect the soil and wildlife. These solutions must be extended to the entire industry to reduce its impact and truly benefit wildlife and ecosystems. Climate and conservation organizations are working to make this happen. ReadWorld leaders prepare to tackle biodiversity loss. Fashion should pay attentionby Rachel Cernansky in Vogue Business to learn more about these biodiversity solutions for the fashion industry.
Invasive plants are a good metaphor for misinformation. Think of it this way: someone doesn’t realize the damage that a plant species could cause to the environment,the poster without knowing it or even well intentioned, and it’s spreading like crazy. Before long, these invasive plants may take over and strangle native plants (or factual information in that analogy). To fight against the spread of disinformation ads on climate change, Google has decided to no longer allow them to invade its platforms. Learn more about the decision inGoogle bans ads on content, including YouTube videos, with bogus climate change claimsby Daisuke Wakabayashi and Tiffany Hsu in The New York Times.
This advice from a group of climatologists, includingDr Jonathan Foley, speaker at the Earth Optimism 2020 Summit, can help alleviate any looming climate anxiety. Whether it’s putting down your phone, rolling up your sleeves, journaling, and finding a like-minded community, there are a few great ideas worth incorporating into your life. I’m adding one to their list: join the Earth Optimism movement! ReadWhat climatologists can teach us about managing the climate change disasterby Joe Whitwell in BBC News.
On the subject of climate anxiety, here is another way to improve your mental health nature! A recent study has shown that actively participating in conservation efforts or other outdoor activities like gardening and forest bathing can reduce stress and improve your mood. Find a local park to walk, bird watch in your backyard, or take a trip tofind your inner Thoreau no matter where you are or how much time you have, getting out into the wild is a valuable self-care practice. Use this article,Nature-based activities can improve mood and reduce anxietyin Science Daily, as a source of inspiration for your weekend projects.
Who doesn’t love a touching baby animal story? Here’s one straight from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and its Cheetah Conservation Breeding Program. A young male cheetah was abandoned by his mother and had to be hand-raised by SCBI researchers until they could make arrangements for the young. A cheetah foster family at Wildlife Safari in Oregon, a member of the Cheetah Breeding Center Coalition with SCBI, has now adopted the cute little cub. Click to follow her story and see the adorable photos:Cheetah from Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute successfully transferred to a family of cheetahs in Oregonof the Smithsonian National Zoo.
